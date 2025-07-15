Legal fraternity mourns Justice Kanyeihamba

Uganda’s legal fraternity is mourning the death of retired Supreme Court Justice and distinguished legal scholar, Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba, who passed away yesterday at the age of 85.

News of his death spread swiftly, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from legal practitioners, public figures, and former students. Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo described him as a jurist who never shied away from the truth, no matter the cost.

“He was minister of Justice and became Attorney General. One thing that became constant with him was that he was a plain-speaking person. He remained candid and expressed himself without fear,” Justice Owiny-Dollo said. “In Uganda, I know of two tribes that are like that—the Bakiga and the Acholi. You read their forehead and know what they want to say,” he said.

Their greatest attribute is that they don’t indulge in backstabbing or conspiracy.

They say it to your face, and they mean it—even if they are wrong. That was Prof Kanyeihamba,” he added. Prof Kanyeihamba’s career in public service spanned academia, legal practice, politics, and the Judiciary.

After obtaining his PhD in Law from the University of Warwick, which later awarded him an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) in 2008, he returned to Uganda and began shaping the legal discourse of the country. He taught constitutional law at Makerere University, where he mentored a generation of Uganda’s legal elite, including former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Justices Tabaro, Eldad Mwangusya, the late Kiddu Makubuya, Constance Byamugisha, and Stephen Kavuma. Justice Eldad Mwangusya, who was among his former students, recalled Kanyeihamba’s discipline and devotion to the craft.

“He was a stickler for time. To him, 10am was 10am. Very few of us value time that way. He taught me briefly in 1971 at Makerere, and the very first sentence he told us was, ‘Law is not every man’s portion.’ If you didn’t pull up your socks, you wouldn’t manage,” he said.

Prof Kanyeihamba served as minister of Commerce and later as Attorney General before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 1997. He retired in 2009 at the mandatory age of 70. His judgments, particularly in constitutional matters, are widely cited and remain influential to this day.

One of the most memorable moments of his judicial career came in 2006, when he was among the minority of justices who ruled that the re-election of President Museveni was marred by irregularities substantial enough to warrant a nullification. Kanyeihamba’s dissenting opinion sparked national debate and reinforced his reputation as a fearless defender of the Constitution.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, himself a lawyer, called Prof Kanyeihamba “a living encyclopaedia of law and a fearless judge who lived by the Constitution.”

“He not only nullified Museveni’s election in 2006 but also went ahead to publicly explain what happened in the background—how the judgment changed at the last minute. That’s rare,” Mr Lukwago said. Former Supreme Court Justice Jotham Tumwesigye noted that Prof Kanyeihamba was not only industrious but unafraid of controversy.

“He wrote a lot, especially on constitutional matters. He had strong opinions and stood by them. He was one of the best judges Uganda has had.” Prof Kanyeihamba also had a passion for golf and a rich social life, but colleagues say his defining trait was unwavering moral courage. By press time, funeral arrangements had not yet been announced.

LAW SOCIETY TRIBUTE

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) also paid tribute to the late jurist, calling him “a colossus of the 1995 Constitution.”

ULS president Isaac Ssemakadde said: “His legacy will continue to inspire generations of lawyers and judges. Let’s honour his memory by upholding the principles of truth and justice he relentlessly championed.”



