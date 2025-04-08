Legal minds laud Buteera’s 40 years of judicial service

Legal minds have praised the 40 years of service by outgoing Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteer who officially retires tomorrow when he clocks 70 years.

In a special Court of Appeal sitting held on Friday in Kampala ahead of his retirement, legal minds that graced the occasion described Justice Buteera’s judicial service as one dotted with integrity, great mentorship, and love for the rule of law. “Throughout your illustrious career, you have demonstrated the upholding of the unwavering commitment to the rule of law, protecting the rights of the vulnerable, and promoting justice for all. Your contributions to our country’s jurisprudence are immeasurable and your impact on the lives,” Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka applauded Justice Buteera on behalf of the Bar (lawyers).





Speaking at the same event, former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and senior counsel Peter Kabatsi said the first time he met Justice Buteera in 1986 was at a seminar on the rule of law held at the International Conference Centre, and that at the time, he was a magistrate attached to Soroti Court. Mr Kabatsi further said having served as the DPP before, he understood the unique demands of the office and that when he heard that Justice Buteera in 1995 had been appointed the new DPP, he knew that he was the right person for the job. Justice Buteera was the first DPP in the post-1995 Constitution and so far, he is the longest serving, having been in the same office for 18 years before was appointed to the Court of Appeal in 2013.

Current DPP Jane Frances Abodo said she benefited from the great mentorship of Justice Buteera at the time he was the DPP while she was one of the prosecutors. On his side, Justice Buteera applauded all those who deemed it important to hold a special court session to recognise his legal contribution.

He was optimistic that the bigger number of judges that he leaves behind at the Court of Appeal should swiftly handle any election-related appeals that will spill over from the 2026 elections. “With respect to collegiality, after the 2021 election cycle, we had 84 election appeals, and we managed to complete them within six months from the date of filing. We hope to do better with an increased number of justices for the next election cycle,” Justice Buteera pledged.

Justice Buteera’s illustrious career

He began his legal career in 1980 when he was appointed an Assistant Lecturer/Research Fellow, at the then Faculty of Law, Makerere University.

The following year, he was appointed as Grade One Magistrate, a position he held until 1989 when he was elevated to the position of Chief Magistrate.

In 1991, he was again elevated to the position of Registrar High Court/ Inspector of Courts.

In 1993, he was appointed as the Chief Registrar, a position he held for about three years before being appointed the first Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) under the 1995 Constitution, a position he held for about 18 years until he was appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal in 2013.