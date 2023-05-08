Legislators pool resources to improve services at community health centre

A section of Members of Parliament has committed themselves to improving services at Kabateema Health Centre II in Lyantonde District.

So far the legislators have contributed over Shs16 million towards the construction of modern lavatory facilities.

Ms Pauline Kyaka, the Lyantonde District Woman MP, said their efforts are directed at how to improve the maternal health of all mothers.

“As women of Lyantonde, we thank Mr Ben Kavuuya for his tremendous contribution towards women because this health centre which he started caters for over 10 mothers giving birth daily,” she said.

Ms Kemirembe also commissioned a maternity ward worth Shs130m she has built at the same facility to improve maternal healthcare services.

The Health Centre which is located at Kabateema Parish in Kaliiro Sub County was constructed by the businessman and rancher in 2010 after he found an expectant mother giving birth in the bush in the area.

A new maternity ward constructed by Ms Pauline Kyaka, the Lyantonde Woman legislator at Ben Kavuuya Health Centre II. PHOTO | WILSON KUTAMBA

According to Kavuuya, he was heading to his farm when he encountered this incident that triggered his heart to do something for the community.

The health centre serves 40,000 residents from both Kaliiro Town Council and Kaliiro Sub County.

“I have brought 600 cartons of surgical gloves, a sucking machine, 120 mama kits, 5 pairs of gumboots and masks for health workers to use at the health centre as my gift for the brave women in Kabateema,” he said.

Ms Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi, state minister for children and youth affairs who was the guest of honour applauded the people of Lyantonde for electing leaders that can lobby for them.

“I am amused by the numbers of legislators present, I am seeing over 10 [legislators] here which indicates how Lyantonde leaders are good lobbyists and friendly to other colleagues,” she said.