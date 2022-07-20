Legislators seek to amend Police Act

A section of Members of Parliament from the Greater North Parliamentary Group are seeking to amend the Police Act to prescribe clear qualifications for one to become an Inspector General of Police (IGP) among other changes.

The legislators, led by Ms Lillian Paparu, the Arua Woman MP, said the current provisions in the Police Act do not detail the qualifications one should possess to ascend to the top office in the Force.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Ms Paparu said this hinders the vetting process of potential candidates by Parliament.

“The Constitution gives powers to appoint IGP by the President and we do not want to take or reduce those powers. What we want now is to prescribe the qualifications of who the IGP and deputy IGP should be. We want to say that this person must be a graduate and must have served in a senior office such as Commissioner and higher for not less than four years,” Ms Paparu said.

She added: “If that condition is put in place, it can tell you who the IGP is and there should be terms and conditions for how long this person must serve in the police. Right now it is open.”

MPs also want the term and duties of the IGP spelt out.

The Police Act was last amended in 2016. It does not state the qualifications one should have to become an IGP and deputy IGP.

Similarly, the Constitution does not give the required qualifications for one to take the position but stipulates that the IGP is appointed by the President.

At the moment, the IGP serves on contract for three years, subject to renewal by the President.

Other amendments

The MPs also want the Police Authority reconstituted so that the IGP and the deputy IGP can only be ex-officials on the authority to avoid conflict of interest.

Ms Paparu said the highest governing body of police is the Police Authority which is shared by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Attorney General, Permanent Secretary, the IGP and the deputy IGP.

“We cite a conflict of interest because the authority advises the President on the appointment of the IGP and deputy yet they both sit on the same authority. They should just be ex-official members of this authority so that they do not misadvise the President,” Ms Paparu said.

Mr Emmanuel Ongiertho (Jonam County) said the proposed amendment also intended to end the discriminatory practice in Police where officers appointed as IGP are forced into retirement upon the end of their service even if they have not reached the national retirement age of 60 years, saying the practice is unfair to the police officers.

Meanwhile, Mr Andrew Kuluo (Toroma County), said the amendments should also cater for guidelines for the deployment of security officers outside the country.

He said the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers are usually deployed out of the country without the knowledge of Parliament and the public, asserting that there should be clear guidelines and information on this.