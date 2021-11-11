Legislators want two seed schools built in Soroti City

Members of Parliament (MPs) hailing from Soroti City have called for establishment of two seed schools in the remote parts of the city.

The MPs argue that the two schools will serve rural communities, which were annexed to the city during boundary demarcation.

The MPs want Agora Seed Secondary School established in Soroti West Division and another in Opuyo, Soroti East Division, arguing that these communities are far from the city centre where schools are concentrated.

Soroti West Division MP Jonathan Ebwalu said, for example, Agora is about 10 kilometres from the city centre.

“To make sense, and to have these communities feel the benefit of falling in the urban areas, they need a school close and a health centre, we have started a fundraising drive , and we hope the government will take up the initiative as fast as possible,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Ebwalu also asked Soroti City authorities to formulate a development plan that takes into consideration the health, education and water needs of the remote areas, which were annexed to the city last year.

Ms Joan Alobo, the Woman MP for Soroti City, said the urban area was created to improve service delivery.

“It is, therefore, paramount that these communities are given the services,” she said.

She said areas such as Opuyo, Agora and Arapai need government seed schools, arguing that although Teso College Aloet is within the vicinity, majority rural poor cannot afford to educate their children there.

“We are pushing the matters of Soroti City to various governmental agencies and ministries,” Ms Alobo explained.

Mr Moses Attan Okia, the MP for Soroti East Division, said the matters of both seed schools will soon be presented before Parliament’s Committee of National Infrastructure for consideration.

He acknowledged that the communities annexed to Soroti City have a sizable population, which needs urgent social services.

“We are in Parliament to fulfil the mandate people gave us; bringing issues affecting them before the Executive and find solutions for them,” Mr Attan explained.