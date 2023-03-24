Lessons interrupted as wind blows off school roof

Pupils of Kiwango UMEA Primary School in Goma Division, Mukono Municipality narrowly survived death after a Thursday evening heavy hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds blew off the roof of the main classroom block.

According to the school headmistress Hadija Nakitto, the damaged building was housing Primary Seven, Primary One, Primary Two and the administration office.

The falling debris also left several school items including computers and books destroyed.

“We have for a long time been grappling with so many challenges like lack of a perimeter wall around the school, lack of enough furniture, among others and now this challenge has presented itself.”

“Now, part of the main classroom block was damaged and the only option is to partition the main hall to ensure that the pupils continue with their studies. If we don’t do that, we can’t conduct lessons elsewhere,” Ms Nakitto said.

Hajj Asuman Kisittu Kafumbirwango, the chairperson of the Parents and Teachers Association said this is not the first time the school is suffering such disaster.

“We need quick interventions to keep pupils into the school and this time we request government to consider giving us more permanent buildings since enrollment has steadily improved,” he told Monitor on Friday.

Mukono Municipality Deputy Town Clerk Majerani Luboyera disclosed that a team will soon be dispatched to the school to assess the extent of the damage.

Many districts in the central region frequently suffer heavy rain storms at the onset of rainy seasons.