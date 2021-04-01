Lessons learnt from Covid-19 

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

When the country ushered in 2020, no one expected the turmoil that came with it as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uganda confirmed its first case in March 2020. But in just that one month, the country had 41 cases and the numbers kept going up.

The government instituted a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus but this would have devastating effects on the economy.

Many sectors were disrupted as the country got used to the “new normal” and years of achievements were suddenly at risk.

The need to stem disruptions took centre stage with priority given to the health sector which was struggling to manage with the limited resources it had.

With no treatment or vaccines against Covid-19 at the time, the Health ministry took drastic measures like using drugs that were shelved and carrying out as many tests as it could, among others to try and keep the virus from causing as much damage as it had in other countries.

However, with the limited information known about the pandemic, it seemed like it would never succeed. But it did.

The health sector, through a series of trials and errors, managed to contain the pandemic, at least for now.

Some of these methods may come in handy the next time we are dealing with a similar situation.

Money will not buy you everything.

Between April and June 2020, Shs395 billion (approximately $107.7 milion) was allocated to the Ministry of Health and other government agencies to implement various activities under the country’s emergency response to Covid-19.

However, this was not enough. There were shortages of some necessities like Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), especially in health facilities where they were needed most. This challenge is still being experienced to date.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director of Curative Services at the Ministry of Health, says one way of going around this problem could be to invest in technology to make the equipment here rather than reliance on imports.

“There was a time when even if you had money, you could not get PPEs. It means that developing countries have to manufacture some of these key health products themselves,” Dr Olaro said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also called on nations to come up with simple technologies to enhance compliance to public health measures amid a global procurement challenge.

It would appear that Uganda has so far heeded the call as new manufacturers are venturing into different health products.

Dr Olaro says some industries in the country are now producing PPEs, while others like Kakira Sugar Ltd are producing hand sanitisers and industrial alcohol that are key to the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has also stated that four companies, Nyanza Southern Range –Nytil, Contaplast Ventures, Lida Packaging, Biogenics, have been approved to make N95 masks.

Six others including Nytil, Najeru Packing, Medeplast Ltd, Lida Packaging, Yaket International Ltd and Biogenics have been approved to make medical masks.

However, NDA has also indicated that though guidance has been given to possible developers of Covid-19 test kits, who include Makerere Biomedical Research Centre, Joint Clinical Research Centre, and Astel Diagnostics, the authorisation to market their products has not yet been granted.



Research

Uganda has also made giant strides in the areas of research and innovation with the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) taking the lead.

While working with partners, UVRI has come up with new tools that have proved useful in providing information on the evolution of the virus and variants.

The institute is also working on the development of a vaccine and is expected to carry out vaccine trials and treatment studies.

Other areas of research include understanding of the immunological profile of the disease and surveillance of the population for purposes of understanding the extent of infections and the effects of other co-infections on Covid-19.

Repurposed drugs

Dr Olaro says research has shown that some drugs that had been shelved have been useful in treating Covid-19 patients.

“Drugs like hydroxychloroquine and others, which are essential in the treatment of neglected tropical diseases which had been written off, are now playing a big role in the management of the epidemic. I am sure that there are drugs which we will repurpose even in future,” Dr Olaro says.



Preparedness

Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the executive director of UVRI says Uganda was a little more prepared for the pandemic as a result of handling epidemics such as Ebola and Marburg viruses before.

“Some areas where we were prepared include a coordinated and organised multi-sectoral response to public health emergencies and surveillance systems with a strong country and Ministry of Health leadership. There are various structures and pillars of the response with a National Taskforce and Incident Management System,” Prof Kaleebu said.

He added: “The other important area is receipt and sharing of information in an appropriate, timely and complete manner. Multiple partners contribute in terms of human, financial and logistical resources. We have a working laboratory network with a transport system to move samples in a timely manner. All these did help and have been strengthened during Covid-19.”

Prof Kaleebu says they will continue to strengthen their infrastructure and human capacity.

“We will look for additional resources including ensuring there is more government support to UVRI. I think Covid-19 has made many realise our importance. We will take advantage of this to solicit for more support so that we are ready for any future crisis. We will also continue to value our partners, with whom we have worked to address this pandemic,” Prof Kaleebu said.

However, some people believe we have a long way to go before we start patting ourselves on the shoulders.

Dr Richard Isabirye, the secretary of the Covid-19 taskforce in Mayuge District, says the country was not ready for Covid-19 which explains the shortages of PPEs and other equipment.

“When you are preparing, you prepare yourself in two things: technically and financially. Technically people can now handle emergencies and they are capable but we cannot handle when it comes to finances,” Dr Isabirye said.

Another health worker, who spoke to us on condition of anonymity, said the workers were never prepared to handle the Covid-19 cases, adding that space and other crucial infrastructure was not in place.

The main hospital in the country, Mulago National Referral Hospital, was struggling especially with the issue of space to fit the ever growing number of Covid-19 patients.

Proceedings of one of its meetings revealed that out of the 27 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds it had, only 15 were being used.

The same meeting revealed that the hospital had 100 high dependency unit (HDU) beds, but only operationalised about 70 of them.

Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the deputy executive director of Mulago hospital, said the facility always ends up with a big workload during times of emergencies.

“When some of the hospitals cannot fuel generators during power outages, they call ambulances and say take (the patient) to Mulago,” Dr Byanyima said.

The Ministry of Health, in an effort to lessen the burden on Mulago and other public hospitals, accredited other hospitals to handle cases of Covid-19, but many of them did not have enough ICU and HDU beds.

Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the WHO country representative, said the country needs to strengthen hospital capacities to handle significant influxes of patients associated with a large scale pandemic.

“Quick diagnosis and confirmation of Covid-19 is critical for management of patients. Decentralisation of laboratory capacity was a good practice which needs to be maintained in all regions. This can be maintained to support future outbreaks,” Dr Woldemariam said.

The Uganda Medical Association says a robust health system is needed and must be responsive and prepared in terms of numbers of clinical, human resources for health, logistics.

Doctors have also called for communication strategy during tough times to benefit both patients and relatives to avoid miscommunication.

Another challenge faced by the health sector was the lack of trained staff to work in ICUs.

Dr Olaro said going forward as part of all training programmes, all health workers need to be grounded on how to manage epidemics and pandemics.

Dr Woldemariam, urges a preemptive approach saying the general preparedness and response structures should be put in place before pandemics breakout. He says facilities for early detection are crucial here.

“Adequate financial technical and human resources should be channeled towards making health systems ready to handle the full scope of the response,” Dr Woldemariam said.

It would appear that it is advice that people at the UVRI institute have since heeded.

Dr Kaleebu said though UVRI cannot say it is fully prepared as each pandemic can be different from the previous one, the institute will not be starting from scratch as and when another epidemic breaks out as it has put in place adequate infrastructure to deal with such an eventuality.



COVID-19

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

The disease was first detected in China in late 2019 and is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus

Most people infected with the Covid-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

So far a number of vaccines have been created to treat the disease inclusing AstraZeneca, Sputnik, among others.