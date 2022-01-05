Let’s rally learners back to school - Kyabazinga 

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, has challenged his subjects in the country and in the diaspora to ensure learners return to school when institutions reopen next week.

“We need to popularise early child education and care because it creates a ripple effect of opportunity that influences generations to come. Children who receive early learning in their formative, pre-primary years gain social and emotional competence and improved health generally,” he said.

“Such children acquire higher school completion rates and higher incomes. Females are more likely to participate in the labour force,” the Kyabazinga added.

He also asked his subjects to embrace the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

The Kyabazinga made the remarks while launching a Shs3 billion New Life Buwaidha Education Academy Project and Shs100 million Nakawoma Foundation in Buyende District last Sunday.

The project is run by Buyende Development Centre Education Initiatives.

“Our focus in 2022 is to have local investments, draw and implement development programmes to benefit our communities and I ask all our sons and daughters who have the capacity, connections and allies to bring them back home to Busoga to spur development,” he said.

Mr Gerald Isabirye, the executive director of Buyende Development Centre Education Initiatives, said there are five interventions under the initiative that involve imparting education and skills development upon the learners under new Life Academy, ICT development, household incomes savings and cooperative, and construction of a healthcare hospital.

“The new Life Academy comprising nursery, primary and secondary education sitting on a 30-acre land is our payback vision to enable the many population boom children access quality education,” Mr Isabirye said.

He added that through the Nakawoma Foundation as they celebrated their mothers 60th birthday, the initial Shs100 million will benefit poverty-stricken children to pursue education.

“We through the mums dream help one student at university, three in secondary and five in primary, but also offer free nursery education,” he added.

The director of Finance, Mr Ivan Owekitibwa Kirya, disclosed that a Shs240 million nursery school will be completed by April to enable second term intake of about 500 nursery children.