Let’s rally learners back to school - Kyabazinga 

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV,  and other kingdom leaders lay the foundation for the construction of New Life Buwaidha Education Academy Project in Buyende District last Sunday. PHOTO | SAM CALEB OPIO

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The project responds to the first UN Education for All goal and SDG4, which calls for expansion of early childhood care and increasing parents and guardians’ skills and knowledge to meet children’s rights.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV, has challenged his subjects in the country and in the diaspora to ensure learners return to school when institutions  reopen next week.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.