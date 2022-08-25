Let’s work together, Mpuuga urges opposition politicians

The leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Mathias Mpuuga, has urged members of the opposition parties to stop bickering and start working together if they are to bring meaningful political change to the country.

He, however, said that working together as opposition doesn’t mean disbanding their political parties and forming one party.

“As forces of change, we must work together to make the status quo untenable. We have always seen petty bickering amongst us, but let’s listen to each other. However much we are few, we can make a great deal to liberate our country,” Mr Mpuuga said during the burial of Hajj Muhamood Mirundi, the father of Kampala City Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago at Kabungo Village, Kalungu District on Wednesday.

Hajj Mirundi, 93, died on Tuesday afternoon after a long illness associated with advanced age.

Mr Mpuuga also urged opposition supporters to always correct their leaders in case they go wrong rather than publically attacking and demeaning them.

“We need sincere advice and it is that good advice which can keep us strong and achieve our desired goals,” he added.

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and leader of the People's Front for Transition (PFT), an opposition pressure group, echoed the same message, adding that previous elections had proved that Ugandans cannot change the status quo through a ballot.

“The current economic situation in the country affects us all regardless of our political colours. We need to work together as Ugandans and tackle the problem at hand,” he said.

The burial was attended by various government officials, politicians, religious leaders and members of the business community from both Masaka and Kampala.

Early this month, Opposition leaders signed yet another agreement to foster cooperation amongst themselves in any upcoming elections and other efforts geared toward ousting President Museveni from power.