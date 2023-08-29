Let your husbands be, First Lady tells women

First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni has asked wives to “let their husbands be” if their marriages are to last, a comment that triggered animated conversation countrywide and returned a touchy social issue into the realm of public discourse.

“I realised that it is a blessing to have your spouse and give him peace, just let him be. What he wants to do, let him do because it’s nothing. And now I know that really, and he (President Museveni) knows, I don’t follow him, picking up things and saying small things … Ladies, just let your husbands be,” Ms Museveni said on Sunday at the golden anniversary of their marriage.

The couple married at Christ Church Turnham Green in England on August 24, 1973, following an earlier exchange of vows at their village Kyamate Church of Uganda in Ntungamo District, State House said in a statement.

In sharing what she called “nuggets” of wisdom based on her experience of “50 long years” in marriage, the First Lady told younger couples that misunderstandings are bound to emerge in relationships, but the magic trick is to settle the differences before bed time.

“And remember the Bible tells us that ‘we should not go to bed angry’. Even if you misunderstand each other at any one point during the day, just make sure [that] you don’t go to bed angry. You apologise to your spouse; you go to bed happy and you get up happy,” Ms Kataha said in an audio clip posted online by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC), the public broadcaster.

She added: “You go to bed angry you get up with a headache. So, remember, those are some of the nuggets [of wisdom] I can share with you after 50 long years [of marriage] and I hope that you take them seriously.”

The shorter audio clip capturing the First Lady’s comments about wives having to give their husbands peace and “let them be” was widely shared on social media, attracting affirmation from male commentators while women demanded that the rule apply both ways in this era of emancipation and gender equality.

In separate interviews, women leaders and notable national women rights crusaders welcomed the First Lady’s counsel on grounds that longevity in marriage is only possible when there is true love, peace and mutual respect between the partners.

Former Ethics and Integrity minister Maria Matembe, who is herself close to celebrating 50 years in marriage, said “spouses should not aim to control each other. They should love each other and give each other peace so that everyone can do what they appreciate”.

“She [the First Lady) is right when she says that women should give men peace, but I also add that the spouses should give each other peace. In marriage, couples should not be interfering with one another,” Ms Matembe, an early women’s leader and right activist, said. She added: “I don’t agree that women should follow up their husbands, reading their husbands’ text [messages] and answering calls [on their phones] … couples ought to understand each other and they discuss as mature persons; they ought to discuss and they agree. If they don’t agree, they let each other [be] as long as it does not break the marriage.”

Ms Flora Nassanga, the chairperson of Uganda Women of Faith at the Inter-Religious Council in Uganda, a national inter-denominational body, agreed and said “couples ought to give each other peace for a fruitful marriage”.

“As long as you keep peace, you are bound to be together in marriage forever because it’s peace which keeps the home and the marriage. If you snatched the partner, you will not have peace in marriage because you will be insecure in the marriage, always questioning your partner,” she said.

President Museveni used the weekend event presided over by Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba to commend his wife for being a worthy companion who endured his absence to bring up their children.