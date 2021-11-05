Libyans must determine their future, says Museveni

President Museveni pictured meeting with the Vice-President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi and other officials at State House Entebbe on November 4, 2021. PPU PHOTO

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • “I fought Gadaffi here from 1972-1979 when he intervened to support Amin because of their Islamic connection. That was not good. Fine Amin was Muslim, but why support him when he is killing us? On that note, I gave him a zero and we fought him,” President Museveni said.

President Museveni has said it is high time the people of Libya take charge of their country from the foreigners who have ‘mishandled’ it.
The President was yesterday speaking during a meeting with H.E Abdullah Al- Lafi, the Vice President of Libyan Presidential Council, who is in Uganda on an official visit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.