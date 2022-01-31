Lift on livestock ban excites Gulu dealers

The majority of cattle kept by agricultural households, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, are for sale. Photo | Edgar R Batte 

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The lift comes after six months of not recording any cases of Foot and Mouth Disease in the region.

A decision by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Industries to lift the livestock ban imposed on both Gulu and Nwoya districts last year has excited  livestock dealers in Gulu, Daily Monitor has learnt.

