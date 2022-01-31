Lift on livestock ban excites Gulu dealers

A decision by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Industries to lift the livestock ban imposed on both Gulu and Nwoya districts last year has excited livestock dealers in Gulu, Daily Monitor has learnt.

In July 2021, the ministry imposed quarantine and other restrictive measures on the two districts following the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease in the sub-counties of Anaka and Purongo in Nwoya District and Paicho, Palaro, Patiko, and Awach sub-counties in Gulu.

Dr Rose Anna Ademun, the commissioner of Animal Health under the Agriculture Ministry, wrote to the Gulu District Veterinary Officer imposing the ban on the movements of animals such as cattle, goats, pigs, sheep, and their products in and outside of the district.

The commissioner’s directive was followed by a vaccination exercise which targeted about 5,000 head of cattle.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a severe and highly-transmissible disease that attacks cattle, sheep, and goats.

However, Dr James Kakungulu, the acting commissioner of Animal Health at MAAIF, in a circular issued to the chief administrative officers of the two districts, said the restrictions have been lifted.

Dr Kakungulu stated that lifting the ban was based on the districts’ Foot-and-Mouth Disease status report and field findings of the ministerial team that was carried out a fortnight ago.

According to him, the restrictions were instrumental in curtailing the spread of the disease, raising community awareness as well as conducting mass vaccination in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, livestock businessmen in Gulu City and Anaka Town in Nwoya District are happy to resume.

Mr Kennedy Odong, the chairperson of Gulu District Livestock Association, said the move is a relief to livestock dealers not only in Gulu but across the Acholi Sub-region.

“It came at a right time when many people are trying to sell their livestock to raise money and pay school fees for their children. Besides, it also sets open a great opportunity for butcheries and meat shops to boom again several months after the ban,” Mr Odong said.

Mr Alfred Orach, a butchery operator in Anaka Town, said the lifting of the ban “is a good sign for us that livestock business will resume. It has been tough for our colleagues who haven’t been in business for several months.”

Mr Orach said he used to earn between Shs15 million and Shs20 million every month but he scaled down to Shs2 million.

But some veterinary officials warn that the restrictions have been prematurely lifted backed by political pressure to see that pastoralists in the region are evicted.

In December 2021, leaders from the two districts petitioned the ministry to lift the restrictions.

Mr Christopher Opiyo Ateker, the Gulu District chairperson, said for more than six months, no new cases of infection was reported and it was meaningless to keep the district under quarantine.

He also said last year, the district wrote a letter to Dr Rose Anna Ademun, the commissioner of Animal Health at the Ministry of Agriculture, to lift the ban and send a team to conduct a verification exercise.

Eviction

On November 2, President Museveni issued a two-month ultimatum to the Balaalo herdsmen to vacate northern Uganda or face forceful eviction and prosecution.

In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja that Daily Monitor has seen a copy, Mr Museveni described the herdsmen as illegal migrants whose animals remain a problem to the farming communities in the north.

Mr Museveni said he had appointed a three-man committee comprising Gen David Muhoozi, Rtd Col Charles Okello Engola and Col Bright Rwamirama to spearhead the eviction and withdrawal process. The President also stated that the herdsmen did not follow the procedures, adding that their illegal activities were tainting the image of the NRM as a failed government.

The directive was in reaction to claims from the leadership across the sub-region that the population of pastoralists had increased and animals strayed into farmlands and destroyed crops.

In November, Ms Nabbanja directed security authorities in the Acholi to conduct fresh registration of every herdsman (Balaalo) ahead of the scheduled eviction in six weeks.