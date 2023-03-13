Lightning kills father, two sons as rain pounds Rubanda 

A dark cloud hovered over Rwamuyora village in Nyarurambi parish Muko Sub County, Rubanda District in western Uganda moments before lightning struck and killed a 35-year-old father and his two sons as they took shelter in their house on Sunday afternoon.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate said on Monday that Ambrose Kanunu and his sons; Justus Asiimwe, 7, and Arnold Habomugisha, 5, were killed at around 3pm as rain pounded their village and other parts of the district for about an hour.

Kanunu’s wife, Allen Uwimana, 32, survived because she was in the kitchen in a separate house as she prepared meals, according to police.

Muko Sub County LCIII chairman, Mr Patrick Abenimwe said the Sunday heavy downpour also ravaged several gardens and caused landslides that blocked several roads in his area.

“As we mourn the death of the deceased family head and his two children we are also appealing for relief support for the people whose crop gardens were destroyed,” Mr Abenimwe said on Monday.

The former district councilor for Muko sub county Mr Pastoli Twinomuhangi who also doubles as the former Rubanda district vice chairman said the unfortunate incident was extremely unique as it has never happened in the area in the last 40 years.

“We have been hearing of lightning striking people in the garden, in the farm grazing animals but never heard of lightning striking and killing people resting in their own house. We pray for God’s mercy upon the people in Rubanda district and specifically to the woman who survived,” Mr Twinomuhangi said.

Bwindi Primary school head teacher, Mr Josam Sande said that the deceased children were primary one pupils at his school.