Lightning kills five in Rubanda, Kanungu

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Lightning last week killed five people in Rubanda and Kanungu districts in a space of three days.

Muko Police Station in Rubanda recorded three cases on Friday while on Tuesday, two people were struck dead in Kinaba Sub-county in Kanungu.

Mr Noman Tushabe, the mayor of Rubanda Town Council, said the three victims were taking shelter when lightning struck.

The Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Stanley Sunday Owoyesiga, 63, the head teacher of Golden High School, Ben Kwikiriza, 16, a resident of Kamuserwa Cell, and Bright Orikiriza, 35, a resident of Karambo Village, Ikamiro Parish, Muko Sub-county .

A one Happy, 45, was injured and taken to Muko Health Centre IV.

Mr Maate identified the Kanungu victims as Edidiya Turyayebwa, 42,and Diyana Kajowa, 31, both residents of Omunsyokwe Village, Kyamukende parish in Kinaba Sub-county.

He said four others sustained injuries. These include Ms Flora Nyinakiiza 40, and her three children Susan Ayebazibwe, 16, Friday Akandwanaho 5, and Blessings Karungi.

Advertisement

Mr Maate said the deceased and the injured were in the garden when lightning struck.

The district natural resources officer, Ms Jane Amumpaire, urged residents to always leave the gardens when it begins raining because muddy soils are good conductors of lightning.

In September 2019, lightning struck four residents of Mafuga parish in Rutenga Sub-county, Kanungu.

Police identified the deceased as Hebert Kanyonyi, 38 , Byamukama Binyonyi, 40, Avitus Niwamanya, 20, and Fred Akandwanaho, 13, a pupil at Kyashamiro Church school in Nyarurambi cell, Mafuga parish,Rutenga sub county.

In June 2019 two people from Rwamucucu sub county in Rukiga District identified as Calaveri Twesigye aged 61 and

Thadeous Tumukunde, 28, all residents of Rwabatungu village, Noozi parish, were struck by lightning and Twesigye died on spot while Tumukunde was rushed to Mparo health center four for treatment.