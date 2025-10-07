Lightning kills Kisoro woman, injures mother-in-law

A lightning strike killed a 23-year-old mother and injured her mother-in-law in Buraza Village, Buhumbu Parish, Busanza Sub-County, Kisoro District on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The deceased, Pronia Nyiramahoro, was home at around 5PM during light rain when the lightning struck.

Her grandmother, Topista Nyirakayonde, sustained injuries in the incident, said local LC1 chairperson Abel Ntezibyayo.

“Nyiramahoro leaves behind a breastfeeding child and a three-year-old,” Ntezibyayo said, highlighting the tragedy for the young family.

This marks the fifth lightning-related death in Kisoro District in less than a month, underlining the region’s vulnerability under rains.

On October 2, 2025, 20-year-old Evaline Nyiramugisha from Bucuzi Village, also in Buhumbu Parish, was fatally struck while uprooting sweet potatoes.

Nyiramugisha, a Senior Four graduate from St John’s Mutanda Secondary School, died instantly.

Earlier the same day, 14 students from St Paul’s Rugarambiro Secondary School in Nyundo Sub-County were hospitalized after a lightning incident.

The head teacher, Emmanuel Obiyare, said the students were critically injured but have since recovered.

Lightning claimed three more lives in Kisoro District on September 15, 2025, when Ashavin Mwubahishe (Primary 3), Jersey Nyiramucyo (Top Class), and their grandmother, Evasta Nyiramugisha, died in Rukundo Town Council.

Local authorities have warned residents to take precautions during the rainy season, which has seen a rise in fatal lightning incidents.