Lightning kills one pupil, injures six in Kassanda

The classroom block where  where lightning killed a pupil. PHOTO/  ENOCK MATOVU

By  Enock Matovu

What you need to know:

  • The latest tragic incident comes six days after lightning last Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured 34 others during a church service in Zone 8, Block 2 in Palabek Settlement Camp in Lamwo District.

At least one pupil has been confirmed dead and six others injured after lightning struck Kalwana Primary School in Kassanda District.

 Police have identified the victim of Friday afternoon (2pm) incident as a primary three pupil Jackeline Namawejje,14.
The survivors are;  Sarah Naiga , 13;   Scovia Namaganda ,10; Prossy  Nalubega, 13; Joan Nabankema,  14 ; Roden Ntuuyo,13 –all primary three pupils and  Mary Navuga ,13 of primary four.

Preliminary police findings indicate that on Friday at around 2pm   the Namawejje was in the Primary Three classroom with other pupils and their class teacher Sarah Alinyikira Mugenyi who was marking books for the pupils as it was raining.

To the shock of everyone who were inside the classroom, lightning struck the classroom through the window, killing one pupil and injuring six others.

“Those injured were rushed to  Lwanjiri Health Centre  III for treatment and   Kassanda Health Centre IV  for treatment, and good enough they are steadily improving ,” Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson ,said on Saturday
The latest tragic incident comes six days after lightning last Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured 34 others during a church service in Zone 8, Block 2 in Palabek Settlement Camp in Lamwo District.

