Lightning kills one pupil, injures six in Kassanda

At least one pupil has been confirmed dead and six others injured after lightning struck Kalwana Primary School in Kassanda District.

Police have identified the victim of Friday afternoon (2pm) incident as a primary three pupil Jackeline Namawejje,14.

The survivors are; Sarah Naiga , 13; Scovia Namaganda ,10; Prossy Nalubega, 13; Joan Nabankema, 14 ; Roden Ntuuyo,13 –all primary three pupils and Mary Navuga ,13 of primary four.

Preliminary police findings indicate that on Friday at around 2pm the Namawejje was in the Primary Three classroom with other pupils and their class teacher Sarah Alinyikira Mugenyi who was marking books for the pupils as it was raining.

To the shock of everyone who were inside the classroom, lightning struck the classroom through the window, killing one pupil and injuring six others.