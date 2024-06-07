Lightning kills three siblings in Dokolo

Three siblings were tragically killed by a lightning strike on Thursday afternoon in Dokolo District.

The victims, identified as Robina Adongo, 14, Zadox Amen, 10, and Marion Acen, 5, were all pupils at Angwenya Primary School. They were taking shelter from a light drizzle in their grandfather's house in Ocek-Ikot village, Angwenya Parish, Kangai Sub County, when the lightning struck.

Lawrence Ecar, the LC1 chairman of Ocek-ikot, stated that the incident occurred around 3 pm.

"There were other people in the house, but the lightning only struck the three children," he said, adding that no one else was injured.

Moses Amen, the grandfather of the deceased children, confirmed that they died while being rushed to Kwera HCIII health center. Their bodies have been returned home for burial.

This incident follows a similar tragedy in March 2023, where lightning killed four family members in Lira District.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) had previously issued warnings in April about the possibility of lightning strikes and waterborne diseases due to expected thunderstorms.

“There is a high risk of waterborne diseases due to occasional splash floods which may include but not limited to cholera and bilharzias,” UNMA warned.

A report by the Uganda National Commission for UNESCO highlights the dangers of lightning in Uganda. Since 2007, lightning has claimed the lives of 191 people and injured 727 across the country. Gulu, Lira, Hoima, Jinja, Kalangala, and Kisoro were identified as the districts with the highest occurrences.

The locations were most people were killed or injured include classrooms, taking shelter under trees, grazing cattle in the field, walking in the open and inside houses. Most of the people were struck in the afternoon during storms.