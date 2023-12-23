Lightning kills two minors in Rubanda

A lightning strike claimed the lives of two children in Rubanda district on Friday.

Treasure Arinda, a 13-year-old son of Vincent Wednesday and a Primary Five pupil at Kacherere Primary School, and Elia Mwebesa, also 13 years and son of Patrick Barigye, residents of Kilwa village, Kiruruma ward, Kacherere town council, were fatally struck on Friday evening while collecting firewood near their homes during a heavy downpour in Kigezi.

Mr Ernest Rwamirengye, the Kilwa village LC1 Vice Chairman, said it’s very unfortunate that lightning robbed the village of the lives of very young ones who would be leaders of tomorrow.

Mr David Bitakaramire, the grandfather of the children, expressed shock and a desire for the government to investigate why Kigezi experiences frequent lightning incidents. He called for necessary advisory measures to mitigate this recurring issue.

Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

“We picked up the bodies of the deceased minor, conducted postmortems and then handed them over to the relatives for funeral arrangements. It’s a very unfortunate incident,” he said.

The Kigezi sub-region has a history of lightning-related fatalities. In March 2023, Ambrose Kanunu, 35, and his sons Justus Asiimwe, 7, and Arnold Habomugisha, 5, from Rwamuyora village, Nyarurambu parish, Muko sub-county in the same district, met a similar fate.