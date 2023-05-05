Lightning kills two pupils, leaves one injured in Budaka

Two pupils were killed yesterday and one seriously injured after lightning struck Bulyampiti village, Kaitagole parish, Iki-Iki Town Council in the eastern district of Budaka during the afternoon rains.

The dead have been identified as Silvester Kirya Kawiso [10] a pupil of Iki-Iki integrated primary school, son of Amos Kawiso Kojjo, and Joshua Kyoki [14], son of Jackson Eridadi. While the injured pupil was identified as Eric Mboko, son of Mr Micheal Mboko, a resident of Bulyampiti village, Iki-Iki Town Council.

It’s alleged that the two pupils were struck dead between 2.00 pm and 3.00 pm during a drizzle, leaving the third pupil with severe burns. The three pupils were playing at a borehole at the time of the incident.

The Deputy Resident District Commissioner [DRDC], Mr Ibrahim Mukamba, confirmed to Daily Monitor that two pupils were killed, while one of them was left with severe injuries. He is currently admitted to Iki-Iki health centre IV undergoing intensive treatment.

“The pupils were struck by lightning at the borehole as they played. The two children died instantly while the third sustained severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment at one of the health facilities,” Mr Mukamba said.

“It was quite an unfortunate incident that tragedy struck two families whose children were killed by a natural accident. However, a challenge still lies ahead to continue sensitizing our people on the measures to avoid being caught off. Many parents have failed to exercise their responsibilities to protect their children," he added.

Lightning has become a serious phenomenon lately leaving communities baffled with such incidences attributed to delayed rains that normally come with such calamities.

Mr David Kyago, one of the residents said that the entire village is in total grief because of the tragedy that has befallen these families.

“We had a huge thunder explosion but a few minutes later, sad news spread throughout the village that two children had been killed by lightning and one of them was on his deathbed. We thought the children were still breathing so that we can rush them to a nearby health facility. Unfortunately, the two were already dead except one who sustained severe burns and is fighting for his life,” Mr Kyago said.

He, however, challenged locals-especially parents-not to take chances when it rains because it’s risky to be out in the open-especially when rains are characterized by heavy thunderstorms.

Another resident, Mr Paul Tagume, said that the afternoon light rains looked dangerous because it was characterized by huge thunderstorms. A possibility of one being killed as a result was expected.

It was anticipated that these rains would strike someone. As soon as the rains began to subside, we learned two children had been struck dead and one seriously injured by lightning. This was a regrettable incident," Mr Mwigo said.

He explained that he was among the first people to respond to the scene. He found two children dead while the third was screaming in excruciating pain. “We had to do all we could to rush the child to Iki-Iki Health Centre IV for urgent attention. The child sustained severe burns and his life was still threatened," he said.

The Iki-Iki LC3 chairman, Mr Hussein Mwima said that the incident was regrettable for the Iki-Iki Town Council. “We are shocked and baffled by what has befallen these families, relatives, friends, and the general public in general,” he said. He added, “The prevailing mood is completely down because of this tragedy."

The Parish priest of Iki-Iki Zone, Rev Difasi Mugwa, however, challenged the people to play their full responsibilities to protect their children, especially at the time when they get holidays. “We are equally griefed and shocked by this sudden tragedy that has struck these families. We stand with them, especially during these trying moments,” Rev Mugwa said

Lightning is produced in “thunderstorms” when liquid and ice particles above the freezing level collide, and build up large electrical fields in the cloud. Once these electric fields become large enough, a “giant” spark occurs between them.

The North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso, confirmed the development. She said two children were struck dead by lightning as they played at the borehole.

“It is alleged that the children were playing at the borehole during the drizzle before being struck by lightning. It's quite unfortunate that such children have been killed under such circumstances,” ASP Alaso said.