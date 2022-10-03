Lightning kills two residents in Kalungu

Shock gripped residents of Nakaseeta Village, Kyamulibwa Sub County in Kalungu District over the weekend after lightning struck two people dead.

The shocking incident that occurred during a downpour on Saturday evening, left Joseph Jjunju,28, and Juliet Lwentale,13, dead.

Mr Pascal Kayondo, father to Jjunju, said by the time the duo was hit by the lightning, they were going back home from a nearby spring well.

"It started raining and they were rushing home from a well, Jjunju had taken the spraying machine for cleaning after spraying weed in the garden and the minor had gone to fetch water. It was unfortunate that both died on spot," he said.

Mr Godfrey Wasajja, the vice chairperson of Kyamulibwa Sub County, blamed the incident on unregulated tree cutting in the district.

He said such incidents were not common in the past because the forest cover was good and lightning could end up striking trees instead of people as is the case today.

"We have always warned people against cutting down trees, but they have failed to take heed. This should be an eye opener to all of us and those who can afford, should install lightning arresters on their houses," he said.

The cost of installing lightning arrestors varies depending on the size of the house, but the installation on an average house may cost between Shs750, 000 and Shs2m, depending on the number of copper strips used and the size and height of the building.