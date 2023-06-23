Lights out: Okware calls time on career





In the dimly lit corners of Uganda’s National Theatre, one man’s artistry has for the past four decades set the stage alight.

Unknown to many, a theatregoer, Leonard Okware Epupi, has been weaving his magic through light and shadows since the stage lighting technician joined the National Theatre in December 1983.

As the curtains rose on William Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice at the National Theatre on Wednesday, Okware stood in the lighting and sound control room.

The veteran was ready to weave his lighting magic once again before he would share his story with Monitor.

He would later tell us that “theatre lighting design has a major influence on the mood of a scene and the audience’s experience.” Lighting, he added, “can simulate different times of day, suggest intensity, show happiness, call attention to one particular actor or stage piece, and enhance the audience’s experience in many other ways.’’

A humble master of his art, Okware’s initiation into the National Theatre came when his uncle Leonard Ondur—a former executive director at the theatre, who was a stage director at the time—invited him.

Ondur envisioned a bright future for Okware, who had only completed Senior Four at Kampala City High School, and was working with a forwarding agency.

The idea was that he gains some theatrical experience before joining Makerere University for a course in music, dance, and drama. Okware was assigned to work backstage at the National Theatre. His love affair with the captivating world of theatre lighting was about to begin.

Under the mentorship of then stage manager Augustine Bazare, Okware quickly grasped the intricacies of theatre dynamics. He absorbed valuable knowledge from international theatre teams such as the London Shakespeare’s who often graced the National Theatre’s stage.

The opportunity to join Makerere University for further studies in music, dance, and drama finally arrived in 1990.

Okware’s dedication to his roles at the theatre, however, made it impossible for him to pursue his academic aspirations at the time.

“I applied, did my mature entry exams, and passed but did not go past the first two days of orientation due to duty calls back at the theatre,” he recalls.

Throughout his tenure at the National Theatre, Okware wore multiple hats. He served as the acting stage manager, production officer, and stage lighting technician.



Fondest memories

Recounting the golden era of theatre in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Okware nostalgically describes a time when the theatre was at its peak.

He remembers it bustling with eager audiences and immense popularity of theatrical productions.

He reminisces about sold-out shows and the vibrant atmosphere that enveloped the venue.

“Back then, theatre was not just an alternative source of entertainment, but the only place to be where people of all ages gathered to witness the magic unfold on stage.”

Days were evenly distributed among different audiences, ensuring a diverse range of attendees.

Thursdays catered to students and young people, while Fridays were typically reserved for fellow artistes who would come to watch their peers perform. Saturdays and Sundays welcomed the general public.

Having worked alongside local and international theatre luminaries, Okware cherishes the memories of esteemed teams such as Black Pearls, Mulago Theatre Kings, Jimmy Katumba and the Ebonies, Bakayimbira Dramactors, and Namasagali College. These encounters allowed him to witness the growth of talented individuals who would later become celebrated figures in their respective fields.

Okware specifically recognises the contributions of Rev Fr Damian Grimes of Namasagali College whose institution produced numerous notable actors and actresses.

He fondly recalls the early days of several well-known personalities, including Mr Robert Kabushenga, the former New Vision managing director; businessman Patrick Bitature; and socialite Michael Ezra, who all displayed exceptional performing skills before venturing onto different paths.

From those that pursued art, he remembers notable actors today like Fun Factory’s Kwezi Kaganda and Raymond Rushabiro, Pablo Kimuli, Julius Lugaaju, Papa Masaba, among many others.

Throughout his tenure, Okware has been involved in numerous remarkable productions.

Internationally, he worked on acclaimed plays such as Twelfth Night and Othello by the London Shakespeare’s team.

Locally, he mentions Christopher Mukiibi’s Kitalo, Musaayi Gwo Butiko, and Alex Mukulu’s 30 years of Bananas, among others. He says these were memorable productions that drew large audiences.

One of his fondest memories was working on a groundbreaking production of The River Flows where he created a mesmerising lighting design that seamlessly merged with the play’s poetic narrative.

The production received critical acclaim and put Okware’s talent in the spotlight.

Among the cherished memories, Okware singles out the stage presence of Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. Okware recalls lighting the stage for Bobi Wine’s performance as Mr President in the play entitled Lady Will You Marry Me.

Okware’s keen eye for talent recognised Bobi Wine’s potential, and he facilitated the young artiste’s introduction to Alex Mukulu for further training.



Feats, challenges

Okware considers educating his children, maintaining his family, and constructing a decent albeit incomplete countryside home, among his greatest and proudest achievements.

Okware’s lifelong dream of obtaining a university qualification was fulfilled in 2010 when he joined Makerere University’s School of Performing Arts and Film, earning a diploma in 2013 with a major in Drama.

He takes pride in the camaraderie and support he experienced while serving under different executive directors.

Each director brought a unique style and approach, and Okware established professional and friendly relationships with all of them.

From Eldadi Walakira, who affectionately gave him the Kiganda name Musoke, to individuals like Augustine Omare Okurut, Stephen Rwangyezi, Leonard Ondur, Karundi Sserumaga, Joseph Walugembe, and the current director Francis Peter Ojede, Okware speaks highly of their contributions to the theatre.

The demanding nature of theatre work, however, presented challenges, often forcing him to sacrifice personal milestones.

Instances such as almost missing the burials of his mother, father, and sister due to overlapping theatre commitments weighed heavily on him.

Tragedy struck on two separate occasions when his parents passed away, both coinciding with plays directed by Alex Mukulu—Wounds of Africa in 1986 and 30 years of Bananas in 1995.

As the theatre operated throughout the weekends, Okware’s family had no choice but to postpone their burials until Monday to ensure his presence; even though the funerals were initially planned for Saturdays.

In another sorrowful event, Okware’s sister passed away in 1987 during the week when Mukulu’s play titled 7 Wonders of Uganda was being staged.

With no alternative available, Okware was unable to attend his sister’s burial.

Despite his deep desire to be present for his family during these trying times, his crucial role as the sole technical expert responsible for stage lighting left him with no option but to continue working.

“It was a sad time having to work amid laughter in the theatre while grieving my loved ones,” he recalled, adding that the conflicts between his personal losses and professional commitments created a profound emotional struggle within him.

The challenges continued in 1988 when Okware embarked on a rigorous 12-night rehearsal with Alex Mukulu and his team. Amid the demanding schedule, Okware’s wife, pregnant with their first child, became suspicious and accompanied him on the fourth night to witness his activities firsthand. Concerned that he might be involved with someone else, she sought reassurance from Mukulu who promptly alleviated her fears.

Retirement

Having retired from his official role last November, Leonard Okware Epupi continues to oversee a team he trained.

This has ensured a seamless transition. Retirement, however, does not mean an end to his passion for theatre.

During the second weekend of September, he will present at the National Theatre his play titled Blood Rivals. The play, written as his final project at Makerere University, a decade ago, features students he mentored during their internships at the theatre.

For Okware, retirement signifies a new chapter where he can fully embrace his passion for active theatre and bring his own creative projects to life.

As he steps into the role of a spectator, he looks forward to witnessing the magic unfold on stage, appreciating the craft that has shaped his life and the lives of countless theatre-goers.