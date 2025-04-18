Lion numbers fall as Uganda’s tourism sector grows – report

Uganda’s lion population has declined sharply while gorilla numbers remain steady, according to the 2025 Tourism Trends and Statistics Report released by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA).

The report, launched on Wednesday, shows wild lion numbers dropped from 373 in 2023 to 292 in 2024, citing human-wildlife conflict, poaching, and natural threats within lion habitats.

Murchison Falls National Park holds the majority of lions (240), followed by Queen Elizabeth (40) and Kidepo Valley (12). Other large carnivores like hyenas (153) and leopards (141) also face threats.

“Yes, it is true, the lion population has been declining over the years,” said George Owoyesigire, Acting Commissioner of Wildlife Conservation at MTWA.

He added: “The main causes are poaching, poisoning, and retaliation by communities when lions attack livestock. We’ve also seen lions injured while hunting large prey like buffaloes.”

Owoyesigire noted that the ministry's Strategic Action Plan for Large Carnivores includes community sensitisation and compensation for livestock losses to reduce conflict.

Despite the decline, the report shows strong performance in Uganda’s broader tourism sector.

International tourist arrivals rose by 7.7% to 1.37 million in 2024, mirroring Africa’s overall rebound, which outpaced global recovery with a 7% increase in arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Tourism receipts jumped 25.9% to $1.28 billion in 2024, up from $1.025 billion the previous year. The sector contributed 3.2% to Uganda’s GDP and supported more than 803,000 jobs, or 7.2% of national employment.

“Tourism is one of the anchor sectors for job creation and inclusive development,” said MTWA Permanent Secretary Doreen Katusiime.

She added: “We’ve witnessed a powerful rebound defined by strategic transformation and renewed global interest.”

Domestic tourism also played a key role, with 2.8 million Ugandans participating and nearly one million visits to national parks and cultural sites.

Visitor numbers to national parks rose 12.6%, with Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth accounting for over 60% of the traffic. Gorilla permit sales rose 6.8%, though permit use declined to 58.1% due to increased availability.

Uganda Tourism Board chairperson Pearl Hoareau Kakooza urged Uganda Airlines to expand routes.

“The western region, where our premium tourism product—the mountain gorilla—is located, needs better connectivity. Flights from London Gatwick to Kabalega International could be a game-changer,” Kakooza explained.

Meanwhile, stakeholders urged improved communication on disease outbreaks and stronger infrastructure to support growth.

Uganda has set an ambitious goal to grow the sector to $ 50 billion by 2040, backed by upgraded infrastructure and enhanced conservation.