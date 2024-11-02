Lira city gets advanced medical facility to tackle HIV/AIDS

Uganda's healthcare services just got a major boost with the launch of the state-of-the-art Clinic at Lira Army Barracks in Lira City.

This state-of-the-art facility, funded by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and implemented by the U.S. Department of Defence, is set to improve access to care for around 800 individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

Maj Solomon Kandole, Deputy Director of HIV/AIDS at UPDF, emphasised the importance of this initiative, saying, "The hardest job for a commander is to lead soldiers who are sick. When advancing, you want to move quickly, but if some soldiers are sick, you can't leave them behind."

He also encouraged soldiers to prioritize prevention, noting that circumcision alone provides 60 per cent protection against HIV, and adding condom use would provide even greater safety.

The clinic, built at a cost of Shs187 million over just three months, was made possible through a partnership with the University Research Company.

This collaborative effort aims to strengthen health infrastructure and ensure better health outcomes for those affected by HIV/AIDS, particularly in Lira City, where prevalence rates stand at 12.1 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 5.1 per cent.

Brig Gen Dr Patrick Ocen, Deputy Joint Staff Health Services at UPDF, praised the U.S. Department of Defense's contribution, highlighting the interconnectedness of health security, food security, environmental security, and mental health.

"We are at war, and we are tackling one of the most important issues, which is health security," he said.

Dr Denis Bwayo, Programme Director for the University Research Company, emphasised their role in providing technical assistance and material support to the UPDF HIV programme, ensuring that services meet acceptable standards and closing the gap in care and treatment.