Lira city principal education officer dies in road crash

Lira City Principal Education Officer, Dr Jasper Abura has died following a Friday morning motor crash along Lira-Soroti highway.

Police and eyewitnesses said Dr Abura died after the car in which he was driving to Lira City collided with a yet to be identified truck at Adwila Village in Amac Sub-county at around 1am.

According to a police report, Abura died on the spot while two other occupants of the vehicle; Mr Emmanuel Komakech, the town clerk of Lira City West Division and Mr Jacob Okello, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment.

“Our team went on ground. The body has been picked and taken to Lira Regional Referral Mortuary pending a postmortem and the two injured were also rushed to the same facility for treatment. We are yet to understand what exactly happened. We are in contact with other police along the highway to have the trailer impounded and the driver arrested as well,” North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema said.