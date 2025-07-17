Lira City residents call out their leaders on poor roads

Residents of Lira City in Lango Sub-region have decried the poor state of the roads in the area. The residents say most of the roads are in a deplorable state, riddled with potholes.

Most of the roads have never been rehabilitated ever since they were constructed. The residents say the potholes are not only an inconvenience, but they also pose serious accident and health risks to motorists and pedestrians alike.

Motorists say their vehicles and motorcycles are constantly breaking down and they constantly need to carry out repairs, something that is draining their little finances. The residents also say whenever it rains, some of these potholes keep flood water, making them impassable even to pedestrians. Ms Christine Atyang, a resident of Junior Quarters in Lira City West Division, says that Semei Kakungulu Road, which was constructed several decades ago, has never undergone any major rehabilitation.

“In 1998, some people attempted to repair this road, but they did not do a good job. Two years ago, Lira City Council leadership only tried to fill potholes in front of my house on Plot 6,” she says.

Mr Geoffrey Orech, a boda boda rider, says many access roads in the city are in a terrible state and in urgent need of either repair or reconstruction. “We suffer a lot during rainy seasons because you find the roads are flooded with dirty water,” he says. Mr Jasper Okidi, another boda boda rider in the city, says: “Police Road has not been repaired for the last five years and whenever it rains heavily, businesses along this road are affected.” Some residents, especially the young people, have now resorted to social media platforms like Tiktok to highlight the problem and send a message to the concerned authorities.

The locals have appealed to political leaders and those seeking political office in the upcoming general elections to do something about the roads. However, in March, Lira City Council leadership issued a directive requiring all political leaders to first seek approval from the council before embarking on any road rehabilitation works. Mr Vincent Okurut, the Lira City Town Clerk, says all road projects must be harmonised with city authorities before any work starts. He adds that any intervention must be carried out only with city approval and under the supervision of the city engineer. In a March 20-letter addressed to Members of Parliament, and copied to the Resident City Commissioner (RDC), the city and division mayors, the town clerk raised concerns over the increasing number of unapproved road interventions by politicians. He cautioned that such uncoordinated efforts could lead to substandard work.

“My attention has been drawn to the increasing desire by political leaders and other stakeholders to carry out interventions in the form of road rehabilitation without consultation and technical guidance from city authorities," Mr Okurut wrote. “This leads to uncoordinated efforts and execution of works without following necessary specifications." However, the city accounting officer did not talk about the city authority’s plan to address the residents’ concerns amid growing accusations that the city leaders have failed in their mandate.



