Lira City residents decry poor waste management

Lira City dwellers have raised concern over poor waste management in the area.

Tonnes of garbage have continued to pile up on the streets of Lira City as leaders struggle to find a permanent solution.

Household waste has remained uncollected for several weeks in the area after most of the incumbent political leaders lost the just concluded general elections.

Critics say the garbage has become a symbol of incompetence of the current city leadership.

Mr Godfrey Owino, a fruit vendor in the city, on Tuesday said the city centre stinks because authorities have failed to fulfil their mandate.

“We have been raising our concern over the issue of poor garbage management with Lira City authorities but up to now, no action has been taken,” Ms Sarah Apio, a fish trader, said.

In January, Mr Sam Atul, the Lira City mayor-elect acknowledged the uncollected garbage had made the principal trade centre for Lango Sub-region “unhygienic.”

He, however, promised to sort out the mess soon after his administration starts work.

“I will resign if I fail to manage garbage,” Mr Atul said.

Mr Patrick Olwit Ogwang, the Lira District inspector of schools, said: “When Mr Atul gets rid of livestock, garbage and street vending from Lira City, he will have scored 50 per cent of his achievements already as order and sanity will have been restored.”

But Ms Catherine Kikonde, a concerned citizen, disagreed. “Why should he (Mr Atul) get rid of street vendors when even in the US, there are street vendors on the streets?” she asked.

Mr Morris Chris Ongom, the president of Lira City Development Forum, cautions that the garbage problem could have a big environmental impact.

Mr Ongom said leadership is not about titles, prestige, division, self-centeredness but a huge responsibility.

“The leaders who make the most influence in society are those who are closest to the people… Let’s come closer to the people and work with them to solve the most pressing problems of our time and generation,” he said.

He further suggested that all the nine districts that make up Lango Sub-region should work with Lira City to ensure the city’s development priorities are supported and fast-tracked.

“We must rally Lango here and abroad to champion the development of Lira City,” he said.

He added: “For Lira City residents, we have agreed to create opportunities to dialogue with you on all development concerns. We shall engage with traders, landlords, private sector and communities on all development issues for the development of Lira City. However, we all must start to respect and honour our commitments and deliver together.”

By Bill Oketch, Frank Okot & Charity Akullo