Lira District officials remanded over stealing govt land

Four people among them, two senior local government officials have been remanded to Luzira prison for allegedly stealing government land in Lira District.

The suspects now on remand include; Joseph Ocen Alwong,50, Senior Land Management Officer, and Pabious Otike, 49, the Natural Resource Officer.

Other suspects are private businessman Peter Okodo, 37, a proprietor of Jerusalem School of Nursing and Galilee Pharmacy, and Eramu Bazil Opio, 57, a former chairman area land committee.

They appeared before the Kololo-based Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe and denied the charges of abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud that were read to them.

The group through their lawyers applied for bail, but Otike declined to apply for bail arguing that he was last week charged before the Anti-corruption court on similar offences and given bail but was rearrested within the court premises.

Court further heard that Otike has been on interdiction for more than a year now and is afraid he could be arrested for the third time when released on bail since the same charges were first instituted against him in Lira and were dismissed while the second one, he was granted bail pending trial.

However, the trial magistrate adjourned the case to October 5 for a bail hearing with orders that the sureties present proper identifications.