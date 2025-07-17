Lira Hospital reopens renovated operating theater after three months

The operating theater at Lira Regional Referral Hospital has reopened after three months of renovations aimed at improving surgical services for the Lango Sub-region’s estimated three million residents.

Built around 2010, the theater had deteriorated and lacked major upgrades until recently.

The government, through the Ministry of Health and with financial support from Seed Global Health, a non-profit focused on training health workers in sub-Saharan Africa, invested Shs250 million in the renovation, including installing new epoxy flooring technology.

Dr Andrew Odur, the hospital director, highlighted the theater’s critical role saying: “We perform 30 to 45 surgeries daily, both minor and major. This means we serve over 10,000 people annually through surgical interventions.”

The upgraded facility now supports an expanded range of services, including orthopedic and ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries, reducing the need for patients to travel to distant hospitals like Mulago or Mbale.

“We now have a resident orthopedic surgeon and a vibrant ENT department,” Dr. Odur told jouranalists.

Dr Okullo Obong, head of Surgery and Theater Department, emphasized the theater’s lifesaving impact. “We have saved patients who relatives had declared dead,” he said. “During the closure, patients frequently inquired when services would resume.”

On reopening, Dr Obong thanked the community for their patience and the theater staff for their cooperation during the challenging renovation period.

Lira Hospital currently admits 300 to 400 inpatients daily, with 500 to 900 outpatients visiting for various services.

The demand underscores the need for further infrastructure development; Dr Odur said land is available for expansion to accommodate growing patient numbers.

Uganda’s Director General of Health Services Dr Charles Olaro stressed surgery’s vital role in reducing maternal and newborn mortality.

“You cannot reduce these mortalities without surgical care,” he said, noting surgery also mitigates high out-of-pocket expenses.

Dr Ronny Bahatungire, Ministry of Health’s Commissioner for Clinical Services, praised Seed Global Health’s investment, calling the upgraded surgical complex a key step toward comprehensive emergency, critical, and operative care.

Seed Global Health’s Uganda country director, Irene Atuhairwe Duhaga, reaffirmed their partnership commitment to improve healthcare quality through training up to 2030.

Health Minister and Lira Woman MP Jane Ruth Aceng congratulated the hospital, noting the new epoxy flooring distinguishes the theater from many others nationwide.