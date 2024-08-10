Lira Indian community launches blood donation drive ahead of Independence Day

The Lira Indian community launched a one-day blood donation drive on Saturday, ahead of their Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The event, held in partnership with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services and Uganda Red Cross Society, aimed to collect at least 150 units of blood.

"As part of our Independence celebrations, we have organised many charity events, and one of them is a blood donation camp for the benefit of everybody here in Lira," said Mr Vijay Kumar, representative of the Lira Indian community. "We are giving every donor a t-shirt as a token of appreciation."

The community also planned to donate medical equipment to Lira Regional Referral Hospital, mattresses and food items to Ngetta Babies Home and Adina Foundation.

"We are very happy to be here in Uganda, especially in Lira. The local Ugandans have been very supportive, accommodating, and welcoming," Mr. Kumar said. "We want to give back to the community that has given us so much."

Ms Hellen Grace Anyoda, the in-charge of Lira Regional Blood Bank, thanked the Indian community for their intervention.

"Blood is needed in health facilities across the country to save the lives of patients with severe anaemia due to accidents, surgical operations, malaria, and other conditions," she said.

"We can only get blood from human beings, and the demand is high, leading to occasional blood shortages and death," she added.