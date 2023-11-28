Lira leaders to sack teachers if students fail Uneb exams

Lira City Council has said “teachers will lose their jobs if their candidates fail to excel in the just concluded Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) finals.”

The council maintains that teachers cannot continue earning salaries from government for what it describes as “no good work done.”

Lira town clerk Theophilas Tibihika noted that government schools in the city are not performing very well academically, forcing parents to take their children to study in good but very expensive schools in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

“Why are children of the rich in Lango schools going to study in Kampala? Don’t we have professional teachers employed in government schools here? But are they performing?" Tibihika told teachers of St Katherine Secondary School during their retreat to reflect on their performance in 2023.

Tibihika, who was the guest speaker, said that as the head of human resource in Lira City, he will not entertain non-performance.

“Teachers whose subjects will be poorly performed will be shown the exit,” he remarked on Monday.

He was mostly bitter with primary school teachers whom he accused of being very lazy and spending much of their time doing personal businesses instead of attending to learners.

“How can you teach someone for 7 years and get a U-grade in national exams and the teacher of the child gets a salary every month? Any head teacher who gets a U must be sent back to the sender,” the town clerk warned.

“Now, I am waiting for the PLE, UCE, UACE results. All those who will get a U will be sent back to the sender [District Service Commission] as long as I am in Lira. How is Lango going to be economically transformed with ungraded people?” he added.

Tibihika vowed to pressure head teachers so that they can transfer heat to their teachers in order to eliminate non-performers from the government payroll.

Lango Diocese, emeritus bishop John Charles Odur Kami hailed the current administration of St Katherine Secondary School for uplifting the academic performance during the last 10 years.

“When people are planning something good, there are bad elements in society who try to discourage. We are optimistic that our result this year is going to be good,” he said.