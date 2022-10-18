Lira man lynched after son steals neighbour's maize

A 61-year-old peasant farmer was beaten to death by a mob in Lira District after his son allegedly stole fresh maize from a neighbor’s garden.

Patrick Otike, a resident of Omol Cell, Banya Ward in Amach Town Council, was lynched after he went to rescue his son who was reportedly caught red-handed harvesting maize from Jimmy Owiny’s garden on October 16.

“Upon receiving the news that their son was being beaten, Otike and his wife Betty Apio went for a rescue mission but he ended up being the target,” local reports suggested.

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson Patrick Jimmy Okema told Monitor that “Otike sustained deep cuts on his head which made him bleed a lot following the mob action.”

He was rushed to a clinic at Amach Trading Centre before being referred to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead.

“The scene was visited and statements recorded from relevant witnesses. At least nine suspects have been identified and efforts to have them apprehended are ongoing,” Mr Okema said in Monday press briefing at Lira Central Police Station.

He added: “Unfortunately we have not been able to conduct a postmortem because the relatives have also not turned up. Postmortem can only be conducted in the presence of the relatives of the deceased.”