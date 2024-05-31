Lira Sacco chairperson remanded over PDM cash

The Chief Magistrate court in Lira has remanded the chairperson of a Credit Co-operatives Society (Sacco) over extorting Shs300, 000 from group members by false pretense.

On Thursday, Lira Chief Magistrate Joefay Adoko remanded Ipito-Aweno Lira City West PDM Sacco’s 47-year-old leader Sarah Atim to Lira Government Prison, following her arrest by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and police.

Atim faces 6 counts of obtaining money by false pretense, contrary to section 305 of the Penal Code Act but she pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution led by Lira state Attorney Joel Magala told court that the accused on November 16,2023 at Ipito-Aweno Ward in Lira City, with intent to defraud, obtained Shs50,000 from Francis Olweny, the chairperson of Lira United Media and Commercial Photographers Association, falsely pretending that she was going to register the said group online- whereas not.

On September7, 2023, with intent to defraud, she also allegedly obtained Shs50,000 from Stephen Alol, the chairperson of Te-garag youth PDM group by falsely pretending that she was going to register the said group online.

Court also heard that the accused on November 16,2023 at Ipito-Aweno ward in Lira City with intent to defraud obtained Shs50,000 from John Awany, the youth chairperson of Ipito-Aweno Sacco PDM group by falsely pretending that she was going to register the said PDM group online whereas not.

Again on September 7,2023, with intent to defraud, Atim while at Ipito-Aweno ward in Lira City obtained shs 50,000 from Benson Ogwal, the chairperson of Mar En Kuc A PDM group by falsely pretending that she was going to register the said group online whereas not.

Similarly, On November 16,2023, at Ipito-Aweno ward in Lira City, with intent to defraud the accused obtained shs 50,000 from Joe Abuka, the chairperson of Can Onoto Wa,a PDM group by falsely pretending that she was going to register the said group online whereas not.

Lira state Attorney Joel Magala told court that investigations into the matter are complete with the case ready for hearing.

The Lira chief magistrate remanded Atim until June 14, 2024 for hearing of the case.