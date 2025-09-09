Lira students develop device to ease work at health facilities

Students Ronny Obote and Morrish Apunyo of Lira City-based Mentor Secondary School have developed a patient monitoring system (PMS) to reduce workload at health facilities. The device, which is still at the trial stage, is capable of making temperature measurements, monitoring the breath, and detecting the heartbeats. It can calculate breath per minute, in addition to analysing the breath metabolism.

For instance, the normal breathing rate for a person at rest is like breath in five seconds.

“But when the person takes more than five seconds without breathing, the machine is able to detect, like eight seconds when the patient is not breathing, then it will make an alarm,” Obote explains.

He adds: “There is a beeping alarm which is installed in the machine that alerts the people around. Then, this machine is also able to make an automatic phone call to the doctor.”

Also, these Senior Five science students have developed two other devices; a syringe gun and a drip shutter, all intended to reduce the workload of health workers in Uganda.

“The motivation to make all these devices came in 2023. That was when the Ministry of Public Service released a statement that the staffing of the healthcare sector in Uganda was standing at approximately only 40 percent of the recommended staffing level,” says Obote.

He adds: “And with those statistics, it became clear to us that the health workers in the country are being overworked.

So, we made all these devices with one aim: to reduce the workload of health workers in this country.”

With their innovation, once a health worker puts a patient on a drip, they can set the patient up with the drip shutter, and then the machine will monitor the patient on behalf of the health worker. The beauty of the device is that when the medicine is finished, it automatically shuts off the drip process.

“If you went into a hospital right now, I’m sure we are bound to find patients who are on a drip, and these patients will be monitored by health workers who are constantly checking on them to ensure that when their medicine gets done from the drip bottle, their blood doesn't flow back from the vein to the intravenous tube. But our device can do the work for them,” says Apunyo.

How syringe gun works

There are certain medicines that, when health workers are injecting them into patients, they are not supposed to be injected all at once. An example is furosemide, a medicine that causes dizziness, and the patients may also vomit when the health worker injects this medicine into them at once. And most of the time in hospitals, health workers spend like five to 15 minutes injecting these medicines.

Apunyo says when these medicines are being injected, the health worker has to sit with the patient and slowly push the syringe in to ensure that the patient does not experience side effects.

“So, we have designed this device called a syringe gun whereby the health worker will only have to draw the medicine in this syringe, insert it in the machine, and then connect it to the camera. Then our machine can inject while the health worker works on other patients,” he adds.

These students were among dozens of youth who showcased their innovation and entrepreneurship through an exhibition of enterprises at Mayor’s Garden, Lira City, at the weekend. The event was organised by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the Multiparty Youth Forum (MYF).

“What makes me proud, first of all, comes from the source of inspiration. Actually, the people who can solve the problems in this country are the youth out there. It is not maybe someone who will be coming from America,” says Apunyo

He adds: “So, if I really do this myself and the solution actually works, and maybe one day it happens to hit the market, we enter hospitals, find these things being used, really, we will be so much happier about this.” Obote says he is extremely proud of their innovation.

“Most of the people out there, when they hear of innovation and when they hear of technology, they don't think such technologies can come from Uganda. But I'm proud of myself that in secondary school we are able to do this,” he says.

Obote adds: “If you walk into a hospital right now, you're bound to find one, two, or three patients put on drip, and they are all being monitored by a health worker who is running back and forth to check whether the medicine is done. But with this device, the health worker will only have to set the patient on a drip, insert the drip cap, and our machine will do the monitoring until when the medicine is done, and it will automatically stop.”

They have assembled basic components used to build electronics: transistors, resistors, and capacitors connected to a circuit board to make these devices do their functions.

Challenges

But there is a problem. The students lack the required funds for approvals and improvement on their product, as well as to start mass production. “We need like Shs20 million that we can use to develop a final product and then maybe afterwards we may need some additional funds for scaling the production,” says Obote.

Project patron Allan Gideon Odur, Ronny Obote and Moorrish Apunyo. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

Mr Allan Gideon Odur, a teacher at Mentor Secondary School, who is also the project patron, says due to a limited resource envelope, the school has been struggling to support such innovations.

“We are trying to support the students to come out with these innovations by giving them some financial support. For example, if something needs around Shs5,000, Shs20,000 to go and purchase these materials, since they are just students and they cannot have money to buy such things,” says Mr Odur. He adds:“But we found out that we needed more financial support to facilitate the students so that they can come out with very many of these machines and to improve on the quality.” Ms Betty Amongi, the Gender minister, urges the government and development partners to support such talents, businesses and innovations.