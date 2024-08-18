Lira to become integrated industry city

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) is set to establish an industrial city in Lira, northern Uganda, to boost the country's economic growth.

The city will host logistics services, industrial and commercial zones, warehouses, and a container yard, and will play a significant role in Uganda's emerging textile industry.

According to Ms Rosa Malango, chairperson of the Tumaini Africa Knowledge Centre (TAKC), "ARISE will ensure traceability from the farmers to fashion for cotton and textile products from Lira, which will improve the region's position in textile innovation."

The initiative aims to transform premium quality cotton from northern Uganda, empowering smallholder farmers and building a robust foundation for spinning, fabric, and garment production. Beneficiary cotton producers will be engaged to improve their production by learning new techniques and providing modern infrastructure.

Ms Malango emphasized that cotton and textiles have the potential to become major contributors to Uganda's economic growth, generating a significant percentage of the nation's GDP and export earnings.

An 11-member delegation from Uganda, led by Minister of State for Agriculture Mr Fred Bwino, visited the Republic of Benin to benchmark the ARISE IIP business model. Mr Bwino tweeted, "I am leading an 11-man team from Uganda on a 4-day benchmarking visit to Benin on their cotton and cashew sub-sectors."

Dr Morris Chris Ongom, founder and CEO of the Global Forum for Development (GLOFORD) Uganda, confirmed that the delegation was in Benin to learn from the country's successful industrial zone revolution.

However, cotton production in Uganda has faced challenges, with many farmers abandoning the crop due to lack of incentives, low pay, and labor-intensive processes. Mr Jasper Okeng, a cotton buyer, noted that the price of cotton is unfavourable to farmers.