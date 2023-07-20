Lira torture: Two arrested as police hunt for 'video marker'

Police in Lira City are hunting for a group of people who participated in the torture of a 21-year-old woman accused of stealing a motorcycle on Tuesday, July 18.



In a video which circulated on social media that day, a young lady is seen tied to a tree with a rope while being beaten by a group of people.



The victim is identified as Ms Jacky Akello, a businesswoman and resident of Adidikgweno ‘B’ Cell Boke Ward, Lira City East Division in Lira City.



She suffered humiliation for allegedly having a hand in the theft of a motorcycle.



Following the incident, police on Wednesday arrested two people over charges of torture.



The suspects, who are currently detained at Lira City West Division Police Station, are all residents of Adidikgweno ‘B’ Cell in Boke Ward and Lango by tribe.



SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga region police spokesperson, said more suspects are yet to be arrested, including the person who was recording the action of torture.



“We strongly condemn such action and instead encourage community members to always arrest someone who they believe has committed or is about to commit an offence and hand [him or her] over to police for investigation and possible prosecution before courts of law,” SP Okema said in a statement on Wednesday.

