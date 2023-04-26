Lira University govt students protest over missing marks, illegal fees

Government-sponsored students at Lira University have vowed to maintain protests at the institution citing missing marks and what they termed as illegal fees exceeding Shs1.2million per semester,

“In other public institutions, at least I have not heard of any government-sponsored student paying tuition but at Lira University, a government-sponsored student pays tuition,” the university guild president Ronald Kule Mbinga said.

Students claim the institution charges them Shs70, 000 for internship, Shs150, 000 for feeding, Shs450,000 for accommodation and Shs200,000 tuition.”

The aggrieved students, who on Monday held a peaceful demonstration to showcase their frustration said they have also not been paid their living allowances since last semester.

Privately sponsored students also complain of fair treatment at the public university. The students said the university administration has “abnormally” hiked their tuition without providing any clear explanation to them.

“I was interacting with some private-sponsored students pursuing faculty in Nursing and Midwifery who told me that the tuition fees that they were paying for last semester increased from Shs1.3 million to Shs1.9 million,” Mbinga told this publication on Tuesday.

Student Eddie Marvin Ssebuwufu also accused the administration of “failing to account for Shs14 million obtained from the guild funds to install streetlights on the university roads causing insecurity among the students.”

When contacted, Lira University bursar Hassan Hajaba said “government-sponsored students are not supposed to pay fees except functional fees.”

“We are looking forward to ensuring that those who paid tuition recover their money,” he said.

University data shows that government has been sending allowances for only 100 students yet the number has increased over time since its establishment in July 2016.

Geoffrey Angela, the university’s Academic Registrar said the school administration would launch an investigation into the student-alleged missing marks.

“These cases of missing marks can still be addressed now that it has reached us. We shall follow with the complainants,” he told the students on Monday.