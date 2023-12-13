Lira University lecturer dies after collapsing while entering his car

Alex Oryang Chono of the Department of Public Administration and Management at Lira University has died after collapsing while getting into his car yesterday in Lira City.

It happened at 5 pm when Alex Oryang Chono, who is in his 40s, had just finished buying groceries from Lira Main Market.

According to sources, the deceased bought some food items and packed them into the boot of his car, and when he opened the door to enter, he collapsed.

He was rushed to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead after a short period.

Mr Patrick Opio, Lira University's Senior Public Relations Officer confirmed the untimely death of their staff adding that he was well during the day.

“He was at the university and looked healthy and he was happy. He even bought bread for the staff that were in the staff room during break time. His death has surprised all of us at the university,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

He said that the body had already been taken to Lira University Teaching Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Our doctor is going to do a postmortem to establish the cause of his death but as of now the university is working together with his family to handle the burial arrangements,” he added.

Ms Susan Acola Engola, a former student of Public Administration and Management at Lira University who was taught by the late Oryang described him as being a charismatic lecturer.

“He was a good teacher who loved people, the gap his death has created is too deep in our lives,” she said.

Oryang also worked as the elected LC5 councilor for Chegere Sub-county to Apac District Council between 2011-2016 before quitting active politics to join Lira University as a lecturer where he was made the first Head of Department of Public Administration and Management.

Mr Felix Ambrosis Yine, the former speaker of Apac District Local Government described Oryang as being an academic who was down to earth and approachable.