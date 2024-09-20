Lira University student crowned Miss Tourism Uganda

A first-year student at Lira University, who earlier won the Miss Tourism Northern Uganda pageant, has been crowned Miss Tourism Uganda 2024/25 after stiff competition from 29 other competitors.

Lucky Bianca Atino, a 22-year-old ICT student became the first to bring the crown to the Lango Sub-region. Atino first won the preliminary title of Miss Northern Uganda, during a beauty contest at Lira Hotel on June 29, 2024.

A member belonging to the Okii Amat clan from Lira District, Atino not only claimed the national title but also drove away with a brand-new Toyota Corolla Fielder Hybrid, a reward for her outstanding performance. Besides, she will be the face of Techno as ambassador of the smartphone brand for at least a year.

Additionally, Atino will later this year represent Uganda at the prestigious Miss Tourism International Pageant in Malaysia, after which she will embark on her duties as a domestic tourism ambassador, promoting Uganda’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Victoria Ndamurani from Bunyoro secured the first runner-up position, while Rachel followed.

Speaking to Monitor on Friday, Miss Tourism Northern Uganda Communications and Marketing Manager Michael Oboke said plans are underway for a mega party to celebrate Atino’s home coming in October.

“I want to thank and express my gratitude to the people of Lango for their unwavering support throughout the pageant,” Oboke added.

“As an ambassador for Uganda’s tourism, we are confident that her reign will inspire more people to discover and explore the unique treasures the Pearl of Africa has to offer,” he added.

This year's pageant was conducted under the theme “Tourism and Peace; emphasizing the importance of harmony in promoting Uganda’s tourism sector.”

The grand finale was held at Serena Hotel in Kampala on September 19.