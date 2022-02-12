Lira youth eke living from baking

Youth display some of the products they make under their Champion’s Bakery at Omono Anyira Gedo Village, Apoka Parish in Ogur Sub-county, Lira District, last month. PHOTOS/BILL OKETCH 

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • They had also been incurring a lot of losses in terms of materials such as fuel for production.

More than 400 youth in Ogur Sub-county, Lira District, have started baking cakes to make ends meet.

