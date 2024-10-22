LIST: 130 prisoners released after presidential pardon
At least 130 convicts of minor offences have been released from prison after presidential pardon, prisons officials said Tuesday.
The pardoned prisoners include convicts of manslaughter, theft, house breaking, unlawful possession of wildlife species, burglary, possession of opium, assault, causing death by reckless driving, malicious damage and obtaining money by false pretense, among others.
"In accordance with Article 121 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, H.E the president has granted pardon to a total of 130 convicted minor offenders," said prison service spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine Mayanja.
The pardon was granted on public health and humanitarian grounds, according to Mr Baine.
"All the pardoned prisoners have since been released," he said.
No
Name
Offence
1
Christopher Otti
Arson
2
Tomson Akera
House breaking
3
Denis Otema
Theft
4
Denish Nyerere
Doing Grievous Harm
5
Morrish Okello
Doing Grievous Harm
6
Brian Opiyo
Theft
7
Derrick Madanda
Theft
8
Afrikanu Ndiaguma
Unlawful possession of wildlife species
9
Keefa Kirya
Burglary and theft
10
Geofrey Ssemugabi
Obtaining money by false pretence
11
Bairon Cwinyaai
Theft
12
Felix Bwire Wandera
Doing grievous harm
13
Abdallah Koit
Store breaking and theft
14
Mohammad Mukose
House breaking
15
Mikunon Othieno Z
Theft
16
Paul Emuron
Possession of opium
17
Godfrey Walimbwa
Shop breaking and theft
18
David Muhirwa
Obtaining money by false pretence
19
Micheal Opio
Obtaining money by false pretence
20
Brian Opio
Obtaining money by false pretence
21
Simon Likonye
Obtaining money by false pretence
22
Charles Owor
Theft
23
Umar Ssendagire
Theft
24
|Denis Ochieng
Assault
25
Bernard Wanyama
Obtaining money by false pretence
26
Edrine Sikochi
Theft
27
Sinard Ashad
Theft
28
Joseph Otuu
Theft
29
Emanuel Odindi
Theft
30
James Ochan
Theft
31
|Jimmy Okumu
Theft
32
David Abigaba
|Burglary
33
Fred Kaweesi
Theft
34
Francis Opio
Arson
35
Aramazon Mulongo
Burglary
36
37