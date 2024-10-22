Hello

Hello

Several dead in Kigogwa fuel tanker explosion

LIST: 130 prisoners released after presidential pardon

President Museveni has pardoned 130 convicts on public health and humanitarian grounds.  PHOTO/ FILE

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

NMG

At least 130 convicts of minor offences have been released from prison after presidential pardon, prisons officials said Tuesday.

The pardoned prisoners include convicts of manslaughter, theft, house breaking, unlawful possession of wildlife species, burglary, possession of opium, assault, causing death by reckless driving, malicious damage and obtaining money by false pretense, among others.

"In accordance with Article 121 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, H.E the president has granted pardon to a total of 130 convicted minor offenders," said prison service spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine Mayanja.

The pardon was granted on public health and humanitarian grounds, according to Mr Baine.
"All the pardoned prisoners have since been released," he said.


No

Name 

Offence

1

Christopher Otti  

Arson

2

Tomson Akera

House breaking 

3

Denis Otema

Theft

4

Denish Nyerere

Doing Grievous Harm

5

Morrish Okello

Doing Grievous Harm

6

Brian Opiyo

Theft

7

Derrick Madanda

Theft

8

Afrikanu Ndiaguma

Unlawful possession of wildlife species 

9

Keefa Kirya

Burglary and theft 

10

Geofrey Ssemugabi

Obtaining money by false pretence

11

Bairon Cwinyaai

Theft

12

Felix Bwire Wandera

Doing grievous harm 

13

Abdallah Koit

Store breaking and theft

14

Mohammad Mukose

House breaking 

15

Mikunon Othieno Z

Theft

16

Paul Emuron

Possession of opium

17

Godfrey Walimbwa

Shop breaking and theft 

18

David Muhirwa

Obtaining money by false pretence

19

Micheal Opio

Obtaining money by false pretence

20

Brian Opio

Obtaining money by false pretence

21

Simon Likonye

Obtaining money by false pretence

22

Charles Owor

Theft

23

Umar Ssendagire

Theft

24

Denis Ochieng

Assault

25

Bernard Wanyama

Obtaining money by false pretence

26

Edrine Sikochi

Theft

27

Sinard Ashad

Theft

28

Joseph Otuu

Theft

29

Emanuel Odindi

Theft

30

James Ochan
 

Theft

31

Jimmy Okumu

Theft

32

David Abigaba

Burglary 

33

Fred Kaweesi

Theft

34

Francis Opio

Arson

35

Aramazon Mulongo

Burglary 

36

37


