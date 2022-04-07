LIST: Gen Museveni promotes 76 UPDF officers
What you need to know:
- According to the official tweet from the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, the President promoted key officers including the deputy Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Col Abdul Rugumayo, to Brigadier.
President Museveni, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has promoted 76 UPDF officers of different ranks.
“Just In: H.E the President and C-in-C of UPDF has promoted 76 UPDF Officers. Among them, D/CMI Col Abdul Rugumayo to Brig Gen. 62 promoted from Captain to Major and 13 from Lieutenant to Captain. MODVA & UPDF congratulate the officers for the well-deserved promotions,” reads the tweet.
The deputy spokesperson of UPDF, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, last evening said the full list of promoted UPDF officers will be available today.
Previous UPDF promotions
Last year, on April 23,the commander-in-chief promoted 40 senior army officers, seven from the rank of Brigadier to Major General and 33 from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.
On June 15, 2021, five army generals were promoted, one Brigadier was promoted to Major General and four colonels were promoted to Brigadier.
On June 24 , the President promoted 24 senior officers to different ranks and offices, including appointment and promotion of Gen Wilson Mbadi as Chief of Defence Forces and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as commander Land Forces.
On January 17, a total of 528 officers were promoted, three officers from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.
See list below;
S/NO:
FROM
NAME
TO
1
Col
Abdul Rugumayo
Brig Gen
S/NO:
FROM
NAME
TO
1
Capt
Samuel Edoku
Maj
2
Capt
Charles Saturday
Maj
3
Capt
Ahmed Abbu Seiko
Maj
4
Capt
Rogers Nahabwe
Maj
5
Capt
Moses Mugisha
Maj
6
Capt
Yovensio Kabachenga
Maj
7
Capt
Francis Babeuf Rugasira
Maj
8
Capt
Robert Bitubyo Monday
Maj
9
Capt
Issa Gombya Semwogerere
Maj
10
Capt
Godfrey J Kansiime
Maj
11
Capt
Mathew Kiplangat Chelibei
Maj
12
Capt
Alex Masaba Mikhalwa
Maj
13
Capt
Emmanuel B Ahimbisibwe
Maj
14
Capt
Zepher Naturinda Kateera
Maj
15
Capt
John Stephen Okia
Maj
16
Capt
Fred Okwalinga
Maj
17
Capt
Tom Otim Odoti
Maj
18
Capt
Richard R Tinyebwa
Maj
19
Capt
John Bosco Sunday
Maj
20
Capt
Dan Besigye Turyananuka
Maj
21
Capt
Martin Ekwang Odina
Maj
22
Capt
Roland Baguma
Maj
23
Capt
David Ngobi
Maj
24
Capt
Bosco Obache Otim
Maj
25
Capt
John Robert Mugabi
Maj
26
Capt
Robert Muhwezi
Maj
27
Capt
Davidson Oyei
Maj
28
Capt
Richard Kiiza Amooti
Maj
29
Capt
Benard Ocharia Okiria
Maj
30
Capt
James Magambo
Maj
31
Capt
Geoffrey Enoch
Maj
32
Capt
Eric Bigirwa
Maj
33
Capt
Simon Peter Eria
Maj
34
Capt
Said Oryek
Maj
35
Capt
Ronald Kagumire
Maj
36
Capt
Henry K Muhumuza
Maj
37
Capt
John Ruhangatuhe
Maj
38
Capt
Robert Kagina
Maj
39
Capt
Kenneth Mwesigye
Maj
40
Capt
Hannington Mugisha
Maj
41
Capt
Anthony Okiria
Maj
42
Capt
Moses Akampurira
Maj
43
Capt
Dan Ayesigye
Maj
44
Capt
Joseph B Balinda
Maj
45
Capt
Abbert K Karugaba
Maj
46
Capt
Joseph Kalema
Maj
47
Capt
Simon Moses Okot
Maj
48
Capt
Rowlands Mugasha
Maj
49
Capt
Habib Nuru
Maj
50
Capt
Tom Okoboy
Maj
51
Capt
Vunya Isaac Okumu
Maj
52
Capt
Leonard Kabwire Watwaluma
Maj
53
Capt
Gideon Kyeyune
Maj
54
Capt
Tom Mugenyi Mugenyi
Maj
55
Capt
Peace Nyakato
Maj
56
Capt
Abert Tbbs Arinaitwe
Maj
57
Capt
Ben Oyoo
Maj
58
Capt
Dennis Areinetwe Ndiomugyenyi
Maj
59
Capt
Mukasa JB Habak
Maj
60
Capt
Godfrey Odua Anguzu
Maj
61
Capt
David T Katabishwa
Maj
62
Capt
Richard W Tashobya
Maj
63
|Lt
Suzan Nekesa Namusisi
Capt
64
|Lt
Nicholas Arinaitwe Obed
Capt
65
Lt
Gregory A Rwentaro
Capt
66
Lt
Godfrey Kabagambe Kazora
Capt
67
Lt
Amos Mutatina Katarekwa
Capt
68
Lt
Timothy Tumuranzye Buregyeya
Capt
69
Lt
Shaban Kifuba
Capt
70
Lt
Moses Mutaka
CCaptapt
71
Lt
Ronald Ssebagala Walusimbi
Capt
72
Lt
Blasio Razak Abitekaniza
Capt
73
Lt
Beth Aine
Capt
74
Lt
Juuko Serwanga
Capt
75
Lt
Karobe Drichi
Capt