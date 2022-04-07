LIST: Gen Museveni promotes 76 UPDF officers

President Museveni, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has promoted 76 UPDF officers of different ranks.

According to the official tweet from the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, the President promoted key officers including the deputy Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Col Abdul Rugumayo, to Brigadier.

“Just In: H.E the President and C-in-C of UPDF has promoted 76 UPDF Officers. Among them, D/CMI Col Abdul Rugumayo to Brig Gen. 62 promoted from Captain to Major and 13 from Lieutenant to Captain. MODVA & UPDF congratulate the officers for the well-deserved promotions,” reads the tweet.

The deputy spokesperson of UPDF, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, last evening said the full list of promoted UPDF officers will be available today.

Previous UPDF promotions

Last year, on April 23,the commander-in-chief promoted 40 senior army officers, seven from the rank of Brigadier to Major General and 33 from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.

On June 15, 2021, five army generals were promoted, one Brigadier was promoted to Major General and four colonels were promoted to Brigadier.

On June 24 , the President promoted 24 senior officers to different ranks and offices, including appointment and promotion of Gen Wilson Mbadi as Chief of Defence Forces and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as commander Land Forces.

On January 17, a total of 528 officers were promoted, three officers from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

See list below;

S/NO: FROM NAME TO 1 Col Abdul Rugumayo Brig Gen

S/NO: FROM NAME TO 1 Capt Samuel Edoku Maj 2 Capt Charles Saturday Maj 3 Capt Ahmed Abbu Seiko Maj 4 Capt Rogers Nahabwe Maj 5 Capt Moses Mugisha Maj 6 Capt Yovensio Kabachenga Maj 7 Capt Francis Babeuf Rugasira Maj 8 Capt Robert Bitubyo Monday Maj 9 Capt Issa Gombya Semwogerere Maj 10 Capt Godfrey J Kansiime Maj 11 Capt Mathew Kiplangat Chelibei Maj 12 Capt Alex Masaba Mikhalwa Maj 13 Capt Emmanuel B Ahimbisibwe Maj 14 Capt Zepher Naturinda Kateera Maj 15 Capt John Stephen Okia Maj 16 Capt Fred Okwalinga Maj 17 Capt Tom Otim Odoti Maj 18 Capt Richard R Tinyebwa Maj 19 Capt John Bosco Sunday Maj 20 Capt Dan Besigye Turyananuka Maj 21 Capt Martin Ekwang Odina Maj 22 Capt Roland Baguma Maj 23 Capt David Ngobi Maj 24 Capt Bosco Obache Otim Maj 25 Capt John Robert Mugabi Maj 26 Capt Robert Muhwezi Maj 27 Capt Davidson Oyei Maj 28 Capt Richard Kiiza Amooti Maj 29 Capt Benard Ocharia Okiria Maj 30 Capt James Magambo Maj 31 Capt Geoffrey Enoch Maj 32 Capt Eric Bigirwa Maj 33 Capt Simon Peter Eria Maj 34 Capt Said Oryek Maj 35 Capt Ronald Kagumire Maj 36 Capt Henry K Muhumuza Maj 37 Capt John Ruhangatuhe Maj 38 Capt Robert Kagina Maj 39 Capt Kenneth Mwesigye Maj 40 Capt Hannington Mugisha Maj 41 Capt Anthony Okiria Maj 42 Capt Moses Akampurira Maj 43 Capt Dan Ayesigye Maj 44 Capt Joseph B Balinda Maj 45 Capt Abbert K Karugaba Maj 46 Capt Joseph Kalema Maj 47 Capt Simon Moses Okot Maj 48 Capt Rowlands Mugasha Maj 49 Capt Habib Nuru Maj 50 Capt Tom Okoboy Maj 51 Capt Vunya Isaac Okumu Maj 52 Capt Leonard Kabwire Watwaluma Maj 53 Capt Gideon Kyeyune Maj 54 Capt Tom Mugenyi Mugenyi Maj 55 Capt Peace Nyakato Maj 56 Capt Abert Tbbs Arinaitwe Maj 57 Capt Ben Oyoo Maj 58 Capt Dennis Areinetwe Ndiomugyenyi Maj 59 Capt Mukasa JB Habak Maj 60 Capt Godfrey Odua Anguzu Maj 61 Capt David T Katabishwa Maj 62 Capt Richard W Tashobya Maj 63 Lt Suzan Nekesa Namusisi Capt 64 Lt Nicholas Arinaitwe Obed Capt 65 Lt Gregory A Rwentaro Capt 66 Lt Godfrey Kabagambe Kazora Capt 67 Lt Amos Mutatina Katarekwa Capt 68 Lt Timothy Tumuranzye Buregyeya Capt 69 Lt Shaban Kifuba Capt 70 Lt Moses Mutaka CCaptapt 71 Lt Ronald Ssebagala Walusimbi Capt 72 Lt Blasio Razak Abitekaniza Capt 73 Lt Beth Aine Capt 74 Lt Juuko Serwanga Capt 75 Lt Karobe Drichi Capt







