LIST: Gen Museveni promotes 76 UPDF officers

President Museveni has promoted 76 UPDF Officers among whom is D/CMI Col Abdul Rugumayo to Brigadier General. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • According to the official tweet from the Ministry of Defence spokesperson, the President promoted key officers including the deputy Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI), Col Abdul Rugumayo, to Brigadier.

President Museveni, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has promoted 76 UPDF officers of different ranks.
“Just In: H.E the President and C-in-C of UPDF has promoted 76 UPDF Officers. Among them, D/CMI Col Abdul Rugumayo to Brig Gen. 62 promoted from Captain to Major and 13 from Lieutenant to Captain. MODVA & UPDF congratulate the officers for the well-deserved promotions,” reads the tweet. 

The deputy spokesperson of UPDF, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, last evening said the full list of promoted UPDF officers will be available today.

Related

Previous UPDF promotions
Last year, on April 23,the commander-in-chief promoted 40 senior army officers, seven from the rank of Brigadier to Major General and 33 from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier.

On June 15, 2021, five army generals were promoted, one Brigadier was promoted to Major General and four colonels were promoted to Brigadier.
On June 24 , the President promoted 24 senior officers to different ranks and offices, including appointment and promotion of  Gen Wilson Mbadi as Chief of Defence Forces and Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as commander Land Forces.

On January 17, a total of 528 officers were promoted, three officers from Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

See list below;

S/NO:

FROM

NAME

TO

1

Col

Abdul Rugumayo

Brig Gen

S/NO:

FROM

NAME

TO

1

 Capt

Samuel Edoku

Maj

2

Capt

Charles Saturday

Maj

3

Capt

Ahmed Abbu Seiko

Maj

4

Capt

Rogers Nahabwe

Maj

5

Capt

Moses Mugisha

Maj

6

Capt

Yovensio Kabachenga

Maj

7

Capt

Francis Babeuf Rugasira

Maj

8

Capt

Robert Bitubyo Monday

Maj

9

Capt

Issa Gombya Semwogerere

Maj

10

Capt

Godfrey J Kansiime

Maj

11

Capt

Mathew Kiplangat Chelibei

Maj

12

Capt

Alex Masaba Mikhalwa

Maj

13

Capt

Emmanuel B Ahimbisibwe 

Maj

14

Capt

Zepher Naturinda Kateera

Maj

15

Capt

John Stephen Okia

Maj

16

Capt

Fred Okwalinga

Maj

17

Capt

Tom Otim Odoti

Maj

18

Capt

Richard R Tinyebwa

Maj

19

Capt

John Bosco Sunday

Maj

20

Capt

Dan Besigye Turyananuka

Maj

21

Capt

Martin Ekwang Odina

Maj

22

Capt

Roland Baguma

Maj

23

Capt

David Ngobi

Maj

24

Capt

Bosco Obache Otim

Maj

25

Capt

John Robert Mugabi

Maj

26

Capt

Robert Muhwezi

Maj

27

Capt

Davidson Oyei

Maj

28

Capt

Richard Kiiza Amooti

Maj

29

Capt

Benard Ocharia Okiria

Maj

30

Capt

James Magambo

Maj

31

Capt

Geoffrey Enoch

Maj

32

Capt

Eric Bigirwa

Maj

33

Capt

Simon Peter Eria

Maj

34

Capt

Said Oryek

Maj

35

Capt

Ronald Kagumire

Maj

36

Capt

Henry K Muhumuza

Maj

37

Capt

John Ruhangatuhe

Maj

38

Capt

Robert Kagina

 Maj

39

Capt

Kenneth Mwesigye

Maj

40

Capt

Hannington Mugisha

Maj

41

Capt

Anthony Okiria

Maj

42

Capt

Moses Akampurira

Maj

43

Capt

Dan Ayesigye

Maj

44

Capt

Joseph B Balinda

Maj

45

Capt

Abbert K Karugaba

Maj

46

Capt

Joseph Kalema

Maj

47

Capt

Simon Moses Okot

Maj

48

Capt

Rowlands Mugasha

Maj

49

Capt

Habib Nuru

Maj

50

Capt

Tom Okoboy

Maj

51

Capt

Vunya Isaac Okumu

Maj

52

Capt

Leonard Kabwire Watwaluma

Maj

53

Capt

Gideon Kyeyune

Maj

54

Capt

Tom Mugenyi Mugenyi

Maj

55

Capt

Peace Nyakato

Maj

56

Capt

Abert Tbbs Arinaitwe

Maj

57

Capt

Ben Oyoo

Maj

58

Capt

Dennis Areinetwe Ndiomugyenyi

Maj

59

Capt

Mukasa JB Habak

Maj

60

Capt

Godfrey Odua Anguzu

Maj

61

Capt

David T Katabishwa

Maj

62

Capt

Richard W Tashobya

Maj

63

Lt

Suzan Nekesa Namusisi

Capt

64

Lt

Nicholas Arinaitwe Obed

Capt

65

Lt

Gregory A Rwentaro

Capt

66

Lt

Godfrey Kabagambe Kazora

Capt

67

Lt

Amos Mutatina Katarekwa

Capt

68

Lt

Timothy Tumuranzye Buregyeya

Capt

69

Lt

Shaban Kifuba

Capt

70

Lt

Moses Mutaka

CCaptapt

71

Lt

Ronald Ssebagala Walusimbi

Capt

72

Lt

Blasio Razak Abitekaniza

Capt

73

Lt

Beth Aine

Capt

74

Lt

Juuko Serwanga 

Capt

75

Lt

Karobe Drichi

Capt




