List: Illegal fees in govt schools widening education inequality

Despite the government introducing a free education policy for both primary and secondary education, many schools continue to charge illegal fees.

A recent study by the Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) in selected free primary and secondary schools across the country shows the illegal charges range from Shs2,235 to Shs172,600, with an average of Shs49,677.

Ms Susan Nambatya, a research associate at EOC, released the study findingson September 18. She said a total of 68 UPE schools across the country were visited.

Western Uganda had the highest average fees of Shs72,714, ranging between Shs30,000 and Shs89,000.

In central Uganda, the average charge was Shs58,169, with the fees ranging between Shs23,500 and Shs130,600. Northern Uganda recorded an average of Shs49, 866, with fees charged between Shs9,000 and Shs172,600, while eastern Uganda had the lowest average of Shs30,706, with fees running between Shs2,235 and Shs78,000.

The study also showed that contributions to these fees were made both in cash and in kind. Some schools accepted items such as firewood, maize flour, beans, and maize as part of the payment, reflecting the diverse economic conditions in different regions and the many approaches taken by schools to accommodate the parents' contributions.

Western region had the highest average, significantly surpassing the overall national average. In contrast, the eastern region reports the lowest average well below the national figure.

Fees charged by USE schools

The fees charged by selected Universal Secondary Education (USE) schools also varied significantly across the regions, with amounts ranging between Shs30,000 and Shs364, 000, with the overall average for the 55 USE schools sampled charging Shs157, 850.

USE schools in western Uganda charged the highest average fee of Shs172,650 per term, ranging from Shs80,000 to Shs364,000.

In central Uganda, the average was Shs161,600, with a range of Shs80,000 to Shs322,000, northern Uganda had an average of Shs163,483, ranging from Shs74,000 to Shs250,000. Eastern Uganda had the lowest average at Shs142,750, with a range of Shs30,000 to Shs320,000.

These regional differences in fees reflect potential variations in economic conditions, school quality, and the cost of living.

Schools explain UPE, USE charges

Ms Nambatya said the schools listed several factors contributing to the additional fees. One key factor was the employment of teachers not on the government payroll.

Ms Nambatya said: “Since the government only funds a limited number of teachers, the schools said parents must compensate for locally hired teachers.”

Another significant fee was for lunch and breakfast as the government does not cover meal provisions.

Operational costs such as utilities (water, electricity), teacher allowances, and maintenance of school structures were also cited among items not fully covered by government funding, compelling schools to charge parents to keep the operations running smoothly.

Other fees include contributions for extracurricular activities, co-curricular programmes, and trips, all of which are vital to holistic student development.

The schools also organise extra lessons outside regular school hours, especially for exams preparation, and charge parents for these additional services.

Recommendations

To address the issue of school fees and ensure equitable access to education, the Commission said it was crucial to double the capitation grant for UPE and USE schools.

The Commission also said implementing a comprehensive and enforceable school fees policy is essential. They said the policy should include clear fee structures, regulate fee increases, and ensure equitable access by offering fee waivers or government support for low-income families.

They said a universal school-feeding programme is also necessary to tackle challenges related to retention, absenteeism, and learning outcomes.

Mr James Mugisha, the commissioner of compliance and enforcement at EOC, said the government needed to address these illegal charges to reduce inequalities faced in the country.

He said such fees had made some parents fail to take their children to school, leading to high dropout rates and high teenage pregnancies.

Ministry responds

Dr Denis Mugimba, the ministry’s spokesperson, recently told this newspaper that the government has drafted a new policy that promises transformative changes in the country's education system.

Dr Mugimba said one of the most significant aspects of the new policy is the stopping of school fees and other charges in all UPE and USE schools.

This aims at saving families who have struggled with the financial burden of keeping their children in school.

A source at the Education ministry said the government plans to increase funding to all its UPE and USE schools to ensure parents do not make any contributions.

"We are going to calculate the actual cost of delivering free education in primary and secondary schools. This means we shall come up with a figure to be given to learners as capitation grants," the source said.

Currently, each UPE pupil is given Shs20,000 per annum as a capitation grant while each student in USE schools is given Shs175,000 under O-Level and Shs270,000 under A -Level.