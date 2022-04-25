LIST: Judiciary appoints 35 chief magistrates
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 35 acting chief magistrates,bringing the number under this category to 74.
Ms Maria Teresa Nabulya, the JSC communications officer in a statement yesterday, said the recruitment is in fulfillment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have a chief magistrate in every district.
The new chief magistrates will work in the acting capacity for a year before being confirmed.
The majority of the appointees are grade one magistrates and others worked at Law Development Centre, Office of the IGG, and other government agencies.
LIST OF THE 35 CHIEF MAGISTRATES
- Lochomin Peter Fred
- Neumbe Ritah Kidasa
- Kosia Kasibayo
- Ajok Betty
- Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza
- Nsenge Roseline
- Namusobya Sarah Mutebi
- Alule Augustine Koma
- Niwaha Shallon
- Angura Fiona Sheila
- Nanvuma Jane Francis
- Kabombo Andrew
- Atim Harriet Okello
- Okoth Thomas Aquinas
- Mfitundinda George
- Nakyazze Racheal
- Kabahuma Lucy
- Karungi Doreen Olga
- Awidi Suzan
- Kabugho Byakutaga Caroline
- Namazzi Ann Jacqueline
- Adoko Joe Fay
- Epobu Daniel
- Komakech Kenneth
- Ssemwanga Nalugya Mariam
- Osauro John Pauls
- Gakyaro Mpirwe Allan
- Owino Paul Abdonson
- Nashiero Mwandha Robert Ekirita
- Muhangi Saverino Gibson
- Akankwasa Edward Kabayo
- Adikin Esther
- Gumtwero Justine Olal
- Ociba Gloria
- Byamugisha Derick