LIST: Judiciary appoints 35 chief magistrates

Ms Lucy Kabahuma, Mr Kosia Kasibayo and Ms Roseline Nsenge have been appointed chief magistrates.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 35 acting chief magistrates,bringing the number under this category to 74.

Ms Maria Teresa Nabulya, the JSC communications officer in a statement yesterday, said the recruitment is in fulfillment of the expanded Judiciary structure whose goal is to have a chief magistrate in every district.

The new chief magistrates will work in the acting capacity for a year before being confirmed.

The majority of the appointees are grade one magistrates and others worked at  Law Development Centre, Office of the IGG, and other government agencies.

LIST OF THE 35 CHIEF MAGISTRATES

  1. Lochomin Peter Fred
  2. Neumbe Ritah Kidasa
  3. Kosia Kasibayo
  4. Ajok Betty
  5. Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza
  6. Nsenge Roseline
  7. Namusobya Sarah Mutebi
  8.  Alule Augustine Koma
  9. Niwaha Shallon
  10. Angura Fiona Sheila
  11. Nanvuma Jane Francis
  12. Kabombo Andrew
  13. Atim Harriet Okello
  14. Okoth Thomas Aquinas
  15. Mfitundinda George
  16. Nakyazze Racheal
  17. Kabahuma Lucy
  18. Karungi Doreen Olga
  19. Awidi Suzan
  20. Kabugho Byakutaga Caroline
  21. Namazzi Ann Jacqueline
  22. Adoko Joe Fay
  23. Epobu Daniel
  24. Komakech Kenneth
  25. Ssemwanga Nalugya Mariam
  26. Osauro John Pauls
  27. Gakyaro Mpirwe Allan
  28. Owino Paul Abdonson
  29. Nashiero Mwandha Robert Ekirita
  30. Muhangi Saverino Gibson
  31. Akankwasa Edward Kabayo
  32. Adikin Esther
  33. Gumtwero Justine Olal
  34. Ociba Gloria
  35. Byamugisha Derick

