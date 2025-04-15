Hello

LIST: Makerere admits 1,732 students on government sponsorship

Students check out Makerere admission list on one of the university noticeboards recently. PHOTO/ FILE 

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Government sponsors at least 4,000 students in different public universities annually, with Makerere University taking a lion's share

At least 1,732 students have been admitted at Makerere University on government sponsorship for 2025/26 academic year, this publication has learnt.

The other 2,268 students will be distributed among other public universities spread across the country. The universities include; Gulu University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Busitema University, Kabale University and Kyambogo University.


Others are Lira University, Muni University, Soroti University.
Makerere University Academic Registrar, Prof Buyinza Mukasi said they have received more slots this academic year compared to the ones they received last year. 


CLICK: Names of students admitted at Makerere on government sponsorship -LIST


LIST:Cut off points for the different courses 




