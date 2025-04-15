LIST: NRM hikes nomination fees ahead of 2026 

The ruling party National Resistance Movement (NRM) has increased the nomination fees for all party members who intend to contest for different positions on the party ticket in 2026 general election.

Speaking to journalists during the launch of the party road map in Kampala, NRM deputy secretary general, Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko said the party has increased the nomination fees because of the coming political activities ahead of the general election.

“This money help us to organise the internal elections and it’s a kind of their contributions as party members in the process. This money is not even enough for all the activities we have but it’s just a small contribution,” she said.



According to Ms Namayanja when aspirants eventually win the party ticket, the party pays for their nomination fees to the country’s electoral commission.

“We ask them to make some input because even MPs make monthly contributions to the party,” she said.

Ms Namayanja also noted that voting would be by lining behind candidates as has been the case in previous party primaries.

“Before, we had three people as EC commissioners but now we have increased to seven and these are seasoned leaders who are eligible to manage any election,” she said.

The party’s secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong said after updating their register, the party had grown by 20.7 million members, at least 19 million of whom are eligible voters.

“This members are captured from each and every village up to district level. On average, every village in Uganda has 300 members. In total we have 20,741,871 members. Of these, the voters are 19,804,097 after removing those who are below 18 years,” he said.









When asked about why the NRM eligible voters are higher than the national Electoral Commission figures, Mr Todwong said registration of their members was an open exercise and they called upon all Ugandans who wanted to join NRM which has been in power for nearly four decades to register.

“Our level of penetration is much higher than National EC because we conduct our activities at village level and they’re very many Ugandans who are not registered by the national EC,” he said.

According to him, the NRM led by President Museveni as its national chairman has 72,000 polling stations yet the national EC has less than 40,000 polling stations “because they conduct their activities at parish level.”





NRM nomination fees structure;

National chairman from Shs10m to Shs20m

1st National Vice Chairperson (male) – from Shs5m to Shs10m

2nd National Vice Chairperson (Female) –from Shs5m to Shs10m

National Vice Chairperson of the regions - Shs5m

League chairpersons –Shs1m

Other Executive members - Shs500, 000

NRM District City Chairperson -Shs500, 000

District /City main stream Vice C/P - Shs50, 000

General Secretary- Shs50,000

Publicity secretary- Shs50,000

Secretary for finance Shs50,000

NRM/ city leagues C/P -Shs100,000

NRM district city league V-c/p - Shs100,000

General secretary- Shs100, 000

Publicity secretary -Shs100, 000

Secretary for finance -Shs100, 000

Municipality /city division main stream C/P -Shs200, 000

Municipality C/P city division leagues -Shs50, 000

NRM sub county mainstream C/P -Shs50, 000



Nomination fee for national positions



President -Shs20m

Member of Parliament-Shs3m

Lord Mayor – Shs1.5m

City Councilors – Shs500, 000

Lord Councilors –Shs1m

LCV Chairperson- Shs1m

LCV Councilor – Shs200, 000

City division mayors – Shs1m

Municipal Mayors – Shs750, 000

Municipal/ Division Councilors - Shs100, 000

Sub –county chairpersons- Shs20, 000

Town council chairpersons – Shs20, 000

Division Municipal chairpersons – Shs20, 000

Local government chairpersons- Shs20, 000

Sub-county councilors – Shs20, 000

Town council councilors – Shs20, 000

LC1 chairpersons - Shs10,000



Party primaries polling dates

Party structures – May 6, 2025

SIG Committees (youth, PWDs and older persons) - May 24, 2025

Member of Parliament (Constituency, district/ city and women MP)- July 16, 2025.

Local government council and municipal/city division mayors- July 24, 2025.

Local government council IV (Municipal /City division) councilors – August 18, 2025.

Local government council III (sub- county/town council /municipal division) will be elected on August 15, 2025.

Elective National conference to elect the NRM Presidential flag bearer, executive committee of CEC, executive committees of special organs at national level and special interest group MP flag bearers on August 25, 2025.





