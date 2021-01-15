List of MPs who have been declared winners so far

By Monitor Team More by this Author

As the vote counting exercise is still ongoing at various tally centres across the country, some candidates for the parliamentary seats have already been declared winners.

Among the MPs who have so far been declared winners are Dickson Kateshumbwa and Shartsi Kutesa.

Mr Kateshumba, the former Uganda Revenue Authority official was declared a winner in the hotly contested Sheema Municipality MP race against Minister Elioda Tumwesigye.

Shartsi Kutesa, the daughter to Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, has been declared winner of Mawogola North MP race with 17,274 votes against NUP’s Henry Nyanzi, 2,346; Salim, 2,544; Nanyanzi Catherine, 2,025; Hillary Tukundane, 138; Ismael Wagaba, 72; and Moses Lyazi got 83 votes.

In Busunju County, Mityana District, David Lukyamuzi has been declared the winner.

Nicholas Kamara has been declared the winner of Kibale Municipality.

Mr Atkins Katusabe has beat NRM’s Dr Chrispus Kiyonga for Bukonjo West constituency in Kasese District.

Mr Francis Zaake (NUP) has been declared the winner of Mityana Central MP race.

TV Journalist Joyce Bagala (NUP) has been declared winner of Mityana Woman MP beating Information Minister, Judith Nabakooba, who has been the incumbent.

Asuman Basalirwa of JEMA has won the race for Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament.

Baka Stephen Mugabi (NRM) is the winner of Bukhooli North MP race.

Solomon Silwanyi (NRM) has beat Wafula Oguttu (FDC) for Bukhooli Central.

Agnes Taaka is the winner Woman MP Bugiri District MP race.

In Mitooma, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has won the Ruhinda Constituency seat.

Mr Donozio Kahondo has won Ruhinda South MP seat

Mr Thomas Tayebwa (NRM) has won Ruhinda North MP race against his rival Dr Moses Twimukye (Indep).

Ms Agasha Juliet Bashisha a new entrant has won the Woman MP race for Mitooma District, beating the incumbent, Jovah Kamateka.

Ms Irene Linda (NRM) has beaten Ms Sylvia Rwabwogo for Fort Portal City woman MP

Mr Alex Ruhunda (NRM) has won the Fort Portal Central Division MP seat against FDC’s Daka Ajuna.

Ms Margaret Muhanga (NRM) has won the Fort Portal Northern Division MP seat against her close rival Mr Solomon Ruhundwa.

NRM’s Victoria Rusoke has won the Kabarole District Woman MP seat.

Mr Steven Kagwera (NRM) has won the Burahya county

MP seat against journalist Charles Mwangushya Mpaagi

Musician Geofrey Lutaaya (NUP) has been declared Kakuuto County Member of Parliament elect.

Ms Rose Fortunate Nantongo (DP), daughter to the late Hon Robinah Ssentongo, been decalred winner of Kyotera District Woman MP.

Microfinance Minister Haruna Kasolo (NRM) has lost to DP's John Paul Mpalanyi.

Mr David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga has won the Busujju County MP seat.

Mr Nsegumire Muhamad has won the Mityana North MP seat.

Mr Lumu Richard has been declared winner of Mityana South MP race.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Mr Ephraim Kamuntu has lost the Sheema South MP seat to Mr Elijah Dickens Mushemeza with a difference of 204 votes according to provisional results. Mushemeza garnered 12,862 votes while Kamuntu got 12,658 votes.

Reported by: Damali Mukhaye, Ivan Ssenabulya, Ritah Kemigisa, Barbara Nalyeyiso