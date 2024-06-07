LIST: Over 1,000 students to benefit from loan scheme

A year after the Higher Education Students’ Financing Board was forced to downsize its work plan, and suspend the award of new student loans, due to a budgetary shortfall, the Ministry of Education and Sports has availed Shs13.958 billion to cater for domestic arrears and award new loans to a new cohort of learners.

This funding will enable the board to support more students in the 10th cohort seeking tertiary education, primarily in the sciences, at 23 certified universities and 36 colleges nationwide.

Speaking at the release of the beneficiaries list at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday, the Higher Education Students’ Financing Board executive director, Mr Michael Wanyama, said loans would be available to all qualifying needy students, including those who could not receive loans last year due to the suspension.

In March, the board issued an invitation to loan scheme applicants and 1,921 applied, but 640 were rejected. Of the considered 1,281 eligible applications, 964 (75.25 percent) were male applicants, while the female applicants were 317 (24.75 percent). Mr Wanyama said the board would now spend Shs5.2 billion to support 1,196 beneficiaries, with 85 applicants still under review.

However, with the Higher Education Students’ Financing Board failing to take on new applications last year, there was a notable drop in the number of those seeking student loans

“It is important to note that, the 1,921 loan applications received in this academic year represents a significant drop in the number of applicants by 25.8 percent against a total of 2,417 applications received in the Academic Year 2022/2023, having had a bumper 6,247 applications in the Academic Year 2021/2022,” Mr Wanyama said.

“This [year’s] invitation [for loan applications] came as an intervention to help the needy students who could have joined last year but missed out the opportunity, or who are already at the higher learning Institutions in first year but struggling to pursue their academics due to tuition constraint.”

Of the 1,196 selected beneficiaries, 1,056 are pursuing undergraduate degrees, while 140 are undergraduate diploma applicants. Eleven of these beneficiaries are PWDs.

Wanyama emphasised the board’s commitment to regional balance in awarding loans, in the greater northern region, Karamoja, and the island districts of Buvuma and Kalangala.

Overall, nine out of every 10 applicants were supported by their district to ensure a more equitable representation. Only Buvuma, Kaabong, Kapelebyong, Kiryandongo and Lyantonde did not have applicants. Districts with previously poor performance received successful applicants. These include Madi-Okollo (5); Nakapiripirit (3); Napak (5); Terego (11); Kalangala (3).

The chairperson of the governance board of the Higher Education Student Loan Scheme, Dr Charles Wana-Etyem, said the board would establish a credit reference bureau to foster effective recovery of the funds.

He revealed that since its inception in 2014, government had invested Shs142b in the student loan scheme, benefiting about 14,601 students.

Of the Shs142b, Shs 26b is supposed to be returned but sofar, only Shs1.2b has been recovered.

He, however, said they had not yet registered any defaulters since those that are supposed to pay back the money are still within the repayment grace period.

Mr Wanyama also said Shs7b had been approved to benefit 1,500 students during the 2024/2025 academic year.

The Minister of State of Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, lauded the board for remaining steadfast in lobbying for support of the students already on the scheme.

“There is a very high chance that many of these students would have missed out on higher education if it were not for this strategic government intervention,” Dr Muyingo said.

Dr Muyingo said he would lobby for more funds for the board.

“[We] will seek audience with our counterparts at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and colleagues in Parliament to lobby for increased funding for the Board so that a target of 3,000 learners’ are supported each year in line with the current Boards approved strategic plan.”