LIST: Over 2200 graduate from KIU tomorrow

A total of 2,276 students from various faculties and schools at Kampala International University (KIU) are set to graduate tomorrow in different programmes at the 30th graduation.

Out of these, 1,048 students have been pursuing science based courses while 1,228 are from humanities. Female students graduating are 1,260 while male are 1,016.

Of the 199 graduate students include six with Master of Medicine in Surgery and eight with Master of Medicine in Obstetrics, Reproductive Health and Gynecology.





There are also two students who are going to receive PhDs –Asama el Syed Owis Emara ,a Doctor of Philosophy in Management Science –Educational Management and Ms Fadhiila Nalukwago will get a doctor of Philosophy in Management Sciences Management Information System .Like it has been over the years ,majority of the graduates were pursuing science -related disciplines.

There is a slight increase in the number of graduates from the 29th ceremony in July where 1,909 graduated. In 2023 , of the 1,862 students who graduated ,a total of 950(51 percent) undertook science –related courses.