LIST: Room shortages, few five-star facilities hinder hotel industry

Uganda's hospitality sector, a vital component of the country's economy driven by tourism and a growing number of hotels, restaurants, and related services, is experiencing uneven growth on account of unfavourable taxes. Despite the sector's potential, fuelled by Uganda's rich natural attractions, including wildlife reserves and the Source of the Nile, challenges such as limited infrastructure in some regions, and the lingering impacts of global pandemics like the Covid-19, have led to uneven development and investment in the industry.

Uganda’s hotel industry is grappling with disparities, 26 taxes, and uneven development challenges that undermine its readiness for major events and its ambitions as a top regional tourism and conference hub. While Kampala boasts more than 1,200 hotels, upcountry areas remain underserved with an imbalance in hospitality infrastructure often lacking basic graded accommodation. According to the Tourism Marketing Master Plan, Uganda officially has 3,850 hotels nationwide.

However, data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) lists about 6,000 hotels. For the Uganda Hotel Owners Association (UHOA), the lower figure is the most accurate reflection of the sector’s capacity. “We use the Ministry of Tourism’s marketing master plan numbers because it captures the real essence of what a hotel is. Among the 3,850 hotels, the majority are in Kampala, about 1,200 currently,” Ms Jean Byamugisha, the UHOA chief executive officer, says. She notes that Uganda’s few five-star hotels – concentrated in Kampala, leave regional tourism hubs struggling to match rising demand. Beyond the scramble to build rooms, Ms Byamugisha explains that Uganda’s hotel owners are weighed down by one of the heaviest tax regimes in the region, with 26 different taxes and licenses, making the country less competitive than regional neighbours like Kenya and Tanzania. “Hoteliers are paying 26 different types of taxes and licenses.

This is one of the reasons that makes our hotels in Uganda more expensive than the hotels in the neighbouring regional countries, and this necessitates a review for the amendment of the hotel tax regime in Uganda so that we can have all these taxes consolidated,” she says. She adds: “Credit is another bottleneck; many hotel owners operate on tight budgets and lack financing to upgrade or expand in time for upcoming tourism booms or international events.” Ms Byamugisha says these gaps force budget-conscious visitors such as domestic tourists, football fans, and conference attendees to rely on one- or two-star hotels, homestays, and Airbnbs, many of which are ungraded yet crucial to absorbing visitor influxes.

Statistics from UHOA, which was last updated in 2021, indicate that there are 6,291 hotels, 97,511 rooms, and 103,261 in Uganda. The Director General of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Mr Robert Mukiza, revealed that Uganda is currently grappling with a three-million hotel room deficit. A recent report by UIA further noted that 90 percent of these hotels and accommodation facilities are owned by private investors, with Ugandans owning the majority. To supplement and support hotel expansion countrywide, the UHOA chief executive officer says the association is advocating for tax consolidation from the government to simplify payment compliance and make it more affordable for investors, but that human resource shortages also fuel inadequacy.

As Uganda positions itself to host both CHAN and the 2027 Afcon, questions remain on whether the country can bridge glaring infrastructure gaps. The Uganda Hotel Owners Association recently warned that Uganda needs at least 10,000 additional hotel rooms to meet international standards for the tournaments, underscoring the scale of investment required in the months ahead.





NOHOTELSStar rating attainedNUMBER OF ROOMS1.Kampala Serena HotelFive star1522.Sheraton KampalaFive star2363.Speke Resort MunyonyoFive star1504.Golden Tulip Canaan Kampala hotelFour star1245.Grand Imperial HotelThree star1036.Hotel AfricanaFour star5027.Munyonyo Commonwealth resortFive star1148.Imperial Royale HotelFour star2759.Onomo hotelTwo star11410.Pearl of Africa hotelFive star33311.Protea Hotel KampalaFour star5912.Protea Hotel Naguru SkyzFour star14113.Abba hotelThree star4514.Silver Springs HotelThree star9215.Bativa hotelTwo star2216.The Emin Pasha hotelThree star2017.Fairway hotel & spaThree star10018.Four Points by SheratonFour star14219.Speke hotelTwo star5020.Brovad Sands Lodge LimitedThree star2521.Bunyonyi overland resortTwo star5222.Le Petit village hotelTwo star1223.Bunyonyi Safaris ResortFour star4624.Emburara farm lodgefour star2725.Nyaika Hotel, Fort PortalThree star6026.Forest cottagesTwo star2727. Mt. Mgahinga lodgeThree star828.Fontis Residences hotelThree star4229.Mountains of the moonTwo star3330.Kalanoga resortFour star1931.Acholi InnThree star10032.Kaki hotelTwo star2133.Nanjing hotelTwo star2534.HBT hotel, Russel hotelTwo star6535.Arcadia lodgesFour star2536.Holiday Express HotelThree star10037.Hilton Garden InnFour star9638.Agip motelTwo star1839.Hotel TriangleThree star6040.Kalya Court HotelTwo star3041.Athena hotelTwo star5042.K- hotelsTwo star4843.Casa Solada hotelThree star2644.Ichumbi Gorikka lodgeTwo star1045.Rushaga Gorilla CampTwo star2046.Mestil hotelsFour star9847.Colline hotelThree star20248.Ataco Country ResortTwo star849.Metropole Hotel KampalaThree star6050.Pope Paul VI Memorial HotelTwo star128