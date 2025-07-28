Little-known women rising against odds in Bugisu politics

In Bugisu Sub-region, little–known women aspirants are rising against the odds and making significant inroads for parliamentary seats ahead of the upcoming 2026 General Elections. Among them is Metrine Nazala Musufwa, who unexpectedly won the NRM flag for Namisindwa County, one of the directly elected seats in Namisindwa District, after defeating the incumbent MP, Mr Apollo Masika. Mr Masika was first elected in 2016. Ms Nazala, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Uganda Christian University and currently serves as a female councillor for Tsekululu Sub-county, beat nine men in the highly contested race, something many viewed as a vote of no confidence in conventional leadership, which has been running the district. “Namisindwa is a mountainous area where pregnant mothers still struggle to access healthcare.

People are still carried on stretchers to health centres due to impassable roads. This is unacceptable, and we need someone with the energy and commitment to lobby for services, and my people saw that in me despite being a woman,” Ms Nanzala said. Ms Nandala secured 28,108 votes against the incumbent, Mr Masika, who got 15,477. Other candidates included Wilbrode Nakhabala (10,479), Gerald Musamali (9,004), John Bosco Wopowu (4,317), Joram Katami (4,690), Rogers Kutosi (3,123), Samuel Situma (1,718), Paul Isaac Khaukha (466), and James Wanzala (252). Mr Paul Masanga, a resident of Bupoto Sub-county in Namisindwa, said the voters see Ms Nanzala as someone who understands the issues affecting them. “Her message reflected a desire for community driven leadership that addresses our everyday needs and concerns. We have tried more educated and polished leaders but we have not seen any improvement in service delivery, so let us try our own,” he said.

Mr Amuza Wamono, a researcher and an academician based in Mbale City, said female aspirants are gaining traction compared to the previous elections. “The emergence of women is challenging the traditional power dynamics and this will pave the way for more inclusive decision–making,” he said. In the same district, Peace Khalayi, 27, also won the NRM party flag for Namisindwa District Woman MP, to replace the incumbent, Ms Sarah Netalisire, who quit the race. Residents said Ms Netalisire, who also formerly served as Manafwa District Woman MP ( 2006 to 2011) rarely stepped in the district after she was announced as a winner for the seat in the 2021 General Elections. Due to Netalisire’s alleged absence after her victory in 2021, on several government functions in the district, the MP for Bubulo East, Mr John Musila, could be seen partially dressed in feminine attires to symbolise the absence of their woman MP and also to show that he was serving both as constituency MP and as well as the woman MP.

Bubulo East is one of the constituencies that make up Namisindwa District, which was carved out of Manafwa District. The other is Namisindwa County. Despite being a newcomer to electoral politics, Ms Khalayi, a graduate of a Bachelor’s degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from Makerere University Business School, won the NRM flag, beating the experienced politicians and retired civil servants. “I was in shock about the results. I am grateful that the people of Namisindwa have overwhelmingly trusted me to hold the flag.

I will fill the leadership gap because I will work for my people when in Parliament,” Ms Khalayi, born in 1998, said. Ms Khalayi garnered 82,419 votes, beating her main rival, Ms Sarah Khanakwa, who got 52,331 votes. Others in the race included the former Namisindwa Woman MP (2011- 2021), Ms Dorothy Nebokhe,who got 4,740 votes and Ms Zubede Wasike, who got 578 votes. Ms Khalayi’s win sets the stage for the potentially fierce general elections battle, with the opponents she defeated in the primaries, already deciding to contest as independents.

“I ask my opponents we competed in the NRM primaries to join me for the good of the party instead of scheming to contest as independents because I won overwhelmingly, a sign that I was a favourite,” she said. Ms Khalayi outlined some of the issues affecting Namisindwa District as poor roads, lack of access to clean water and health centres in some sub-counties. “Our mothers move long distances to go to health centres to give birth,” she said, adding that the poor state of roads is also affecting productivity. The majority of the population in Namisindwa are farmers, but transportation is very difficult when it rains. So farmers sell their produce at a very cheap price, yet they would have probably sold it at a very high price if the roads were motorable,” she said.

Ms Khalayi said the district, with 27 sub-counties faced poor service delivery in the past five years because of the leadership gap in the district. “Being that we have had a gap of five years. I feel like this is the right time for me to stand up and work with my people,” she said. Mr John Bwayo, a local political analyst in Lwakhakha Town Council, attributed Ms Khalayi's win to her age and articulation of issues affecting the locals. “She is a beacon of hope for the youth and a sign of changing times in the district politics, which had been formerly dominated by career politicians and retired civil servants,” he said.

In Sironko District, sources said Ms Tabisa Dorothy Wanyenze, contesting as an independent for the first time as MP for Budadiri West, is gaining ground due to her community involvement and commitment to addressing local issues Ms Wanyenze, with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Psychology, and 30 years of community work experience, believes she can make a real difference by empowering women and youth to fight poverty at the grassroots. “As a mother, I understand the real issues affecting our communities. Gender should not limit leadership. Constituencies need effective representation,” Ms Wanyenze said. She added that Budadiri West, one of the constituencies in Sironko, continues to suffer from widespread poverty, poor roads, and a lack of access to clean and safe water.

Since 2000, when Sironko District was created, Budadiri West constituency has never been represented by a woman, and Ms Wanyenze believes the time is now. Other candidates in the race include Mr Julius Nakiyi, the NRM flag bearer, Mr Isaiah Sasaga, the incumbent MP who is also Forum for Democratic Change flag bearer, among others. Another aspirant is Ms Shafiga Wanyenya, who holds a Master’s degree from Nkumba University, and she is running for the Bungokho North MP seat. Ms Wanyenya said she was contesting to show that women are capable of leadership, even at the constituency level. “I joined the race to inspire women and girls. If you dream big and remain focused, anything is possible,” she said. Ms Wanyenya cited critical challenges in Bungokho North, including poor healthcare and education.

“The entire constituency relies on just a few under-equipped health centre IIs, which lack medicine and staff. Most affected are women and children. School dropout rates are high, especially among girls, and staffing in schools is poor,” she said, also pointing to the dire state of infrastructure. “We have no tarmac roads, yet we produce the best food from sub-counties like Budwale, Wanale, and Bubyangu. However, the roads are in terrible condition,” Ms Wanyenya said. She is running as an independent against Mr Hussein Wazamba Wachagi, the NRM flag bearer who recently defeated the incumbent, Mr John Faith Magolo.

Mr Steven Masiga, the spokesperson of Bamasaba Cultural Institution, said female aspirants’ messages are resonating with voters, particularly young women and mothers. “The female candidates are leveraging grassroots support, and this could potentially reshape Bugisu’s political landscape,” he said. Mr Masiga added that the participation of women in politics also empowers communities. He said: “As cultural institutions, we urge more women to engage in politics. This doesn’t only promote gender equality but also economic development.”

About Bugisu

Bugisu Sub-region has a total population of 1,827,757 according to Uganda Bureau of Statistic’ 2024National Population and Housing Census Final Report.

Of these, 960,185 are aged above 18 years whille youth aged between 15 and 24 years are 391,787 and those between 18 and 30 years are 421,558. The working group (14-64 years) are 1,045,168. However, 54 percent, which is 223,216 are youth (aged between 18 and 30) who are not in employment, education or training. The report shows that the sub-region has six districts and one city. These are Bududa, Bulambuli, Manafwa, Mbale, Namisindwa, Sironko and Mbale City.



